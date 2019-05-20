Sia Attends Kanye West’s Sunday Service, Performs Gospel Version Of Her Hit ‘Elastic Heart’

The singer made a rare appearance without her signature, face-hiding wig at the rapper's weekly church service yesterday.

Kanye West’s invite-only Sunday church service has seen a number of famous faces, from nearly every member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, and has even had a prayer led by rapper DMX. This weekend, Entertainment Tonight reported that Sia showed up to the exclusive event, dazzling attendees with a stunning rendition of her hit “Elastic Heart.”

News of the performer’s attendance at Kanye’s Sunday service yesterday was first shared on social media by Kim Kardashian, who took to both her Twitter and Instagram Stories to share a few glimpses of the event.

“There’s so many videos from today’s Sunday service I want to share with you guys,” she wrote before posting a slew of clips. “The rain forced us inside but it was magical. No mics, no band, no speakers but it was perfect.”

The reality television star revealed that the choir surprised Sia with a rendition of her song “Elastic Heart,” changing the lyrics to Psalm verses taken from the Bible.

Another post to Kim’s social media accounts also revealed that the singer herself joined in, giving a solo performance of the remixed track, as well as a rare glimpse of her face. Fans of Sia will note that she typically hides under the disguise of an oversized, face-covering wig, but yesterday, she donned a bright blue tracksuit and wore her blonde tresses pulled back instead.

“We lift our voices to God,” she belted out in the clip as audience members cheered and danced around her before the choir joined in.

There wasn’t a dry eye in this room today @Sia pic.twitter.com/S653cN2epd — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 20, 2019

In addition to the performance, Kim also shared a number of other moments from the service. In another clip, her eldest daughter North was seen dancing along to the music while sitting on somebody’s shoulders.

The 38-year-old recently opened up to Elle magazine about Kanye’s church shortly before its special Easter service during weekend two of Coachella.

“It’s honestly more like a healing experience for my husband. It’s just music; there’s no sermon,” she explained. “It’s definitely something he believes in — Jesus — and there’s a Christian vibe. But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience.”

Kim also noted that members of any faith are welcome to attend the service, and most of her and her sisters’ friends that practice other religions have gone and had a good experience.

“Everyone that comes understands it’s just a really healing experience with an amazing choir, and amazing messages about love to start off your week,” she said.