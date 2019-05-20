Khloe Kardashian Reveals She’s Open To Re-Marrying, But Not Any Time Soon

A second marriage isn’t totally out of the picture for Khloe Kardashian. The 34-year-old reality star revealed during her recent appearance on divorce lawyer Laura Wasser’s Divorce Sucks podcast that she would be open to re-marrying eventually if her future relationship comes to it. However, at the moment, Kardashian isn’t even dating. Nearly three months following her split from Tristan Thompson in the wake of his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods, she is taking time to focus on herself and her daughter, True, 1.

Wasser asked Kardashian if she would marry for a second time, and the Good American founder said “yes,” but quickly added that she isn’t near that stage yet, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m not even thinking like that. I’m not on any [dating apps], but I don’t care to be,” she explained. “I’m so in love with True and being with her and enjoying every minute. I know that probably just sounds like the typical answer, but I’m working. I’m working on myself.”

Kardashian added that she never wants to “feel a sense of urgency” to date or be in a relationship.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was previously married to Los Angeles Laker Lamar Odom from 2009-2016. The two split when rumors spread that Odom had cheated on Kardashian multiple times during their marriage. In addition, the basketball star struggled with substance abuse and run-ins with the law, which took a toll on his relationship, Cheat Sheet reported.

During her interview with Wasser, Kardashian explained that her split from Odom marked the first time she ever really had her heart broken.

“I put my all into that marriage,” she continued.

Despite the relationship drama, Kardashian assured that she is grateful for the positive memories she gained in her seven years of marriage.

“I would’ve rather experienced those moments that I had of greatness and then I had to lose it, than never to have experienced that ever,” she said.

Kardashian had her heart broken once more when news broke in February that her boyfriend and the father of her daughter allegedly had an affair with Woods, who was a close friend to the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Thompson had previously cheated on Kardashian with multiple women during her pregnancy last year.

She revealed on the podcast that the pain from her breakup is “still raw,” according to Us Weekly. However, she is always trying to keep positive energy around her little girl.