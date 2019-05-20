Gisele Bundchen Flashes Toned Abs & Sexy Thigh Gap On The Cover Of ‘Vogue Paris’

Gisele Bundchen is putting her best assets on display on the cover of Vogue Paris. The gorgeous 38-year-old supermodel has recently wrapped up shooting for the sport issue of the prestigious magazine, and the results are spectacular.

While the publication won’t be officially out until May 29, when the June/July issue of Vogue Paris is released, Gisele has graciously given fans a taste of what to expect – and, at the same time, a very convincing incentive to buy the magazine – in her latest Instagram update.

On Monday, the Brazilian beauty took to the popular social media platform to share a pair of steamy photos, both of which are featured on the cover of Vogue Paris. Gisele channeled her inner seductress in the sizzling snaps, posing in racy outfits and showing off some dangerous curves that had Instagram screaming she was “still the baddest chick in the game.”

In classic Gisele Bundchen style, the fair-haired beauty sent temperatures soaring with her latest Vogue photo shoot, flashing plenty of skin and bringing Instagram to its knees with her smoking-hot look. Despite being photographed in risqué apparel, Gisele cut an elegant figure in the torrid cover shots, conveying both sex appeal and sophistication.

For the first of the two photos, the stunning model stripped down to her underwear, showing off her insane body in a barely-there, black-and-white bikini bottom. Gisele paired the scanty piece with a black leather biker jacket – a cropped design that featured white and yellow details across the chest and along the sleeves, which gave it a sporty, casual look.

Gisele looked absolutely regal in the sweltering pic. The ravishing model struck a provocative pose, resting her hands on her sculpted hips as she parted her legs in a seductive way, one that drew all of the attention toward her thigh gap.

The blonde bombshell flaunted her chiseled thighs in the sexy snap, while also putting her killer abs on display. Her cropped jacket did a fabulous job at showcasing her incredibly flat stomach, highlighting her tiny waist and hourglass frame.

For the racy shot, Gisele styled her long, honey-colored tresses in soft curls that draped down her shoulder and swept across her face in a sultry display. She donned minimal makeup, choosing to let natural beauty shine through.

The second photo saw Gisele slip into a black-and-white bodysuit that further accentuated her hourglass figure. The celebrated supermodel showed off all kinds of curves in the alluring snap, turning heads with her glistening skin as she put her voluptuous thighs front and center.

The jaw-dropping snapshots, which were also shared on the magazine’s Instagram page, come less than three months after Gisele sent pulses racing with an equally steamy photo shoot for Vogue Germany, as reported by The Inquisitr at the time. Needless to say, the pics stirred up a lot of reaction among her 15.3 million Instagram followers, garnering more than 147,000 likes in addition to nearly 1,200 comments.

“The Vogue Queen!” wrote one of her fans, adding a crown emoji and a couple of heart emoji to their message.

Loading...

“Goddess,” declared another, in a message trailed by a string of sparkles and heart emoji.

“THE QUEEN [crown emoji] THERE IS NOBODY LIKE YOU!!!” penned one Instagram user, ending their comment with a pair of clapping hands emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous as always! Proudly [sic] to be Brazilian!!” said another, incorporating a trio of flattering emoji to their post.

One particularly ardent fan had this to say.