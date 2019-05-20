‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Shows Off Weight Loss During Dog Day, See The Instagram Photo

Brittany Cartwright is getting married in just over a month.

Brittany Cartwright and her fiance, Jax Taylor, ventured out in Los Angeles over the weekend to attend Dog Day. During the festivities, Cartwright showed off her stunning weight loss in a gorgeous yellow top on Instagram.

While attending the event, the Vanderpump Rules couple showed off their pre-wedding bodies as they carried around their two dogs and took in the sights.

In a photo shared by Cartwright on May 19, the Kentucky native flaunted her slim figure in a flared yellow shirt, which she paired with light jeans, a tight ponytail, and dark sunglasses. As for her fiance, Taylor, who she’s set to wed next month, he had on a gray hoodie, jeans, and aviator shades.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules have seen and heard, both Cartwright and Taylor have been spending tons of time in the gym with one another as they prepare for their June 29 wedding in Cartwright’s hometown. They’ve also been following a strict diet in hopes of being in tip-top shape when their big day rolls around.

Cartwright and Taylor became engaged in June of last year and in December, their engagement aired on Vanderpump Rules during the series’ debut episode of Season 7. Then, in the episodes that followed, the couple was seen preparing for their big day and for their engagement party, which served as the finale episode of the season.

Last summer, just weeks after getting engaged, Cartwright revealed her weight loss secrets to E! News.

“Being healthy and fit makes me feel so much more confident and happy with myself. It feels really great when you start seeing results and your old clothes start to fit again,” she explained.

According to Cartwright, she’s been doing a lot of running to get herself in shape and also did interval training to help jumpstart her weight loss.

“I also started going to classes at Sweat Garage and it helped to keep me focused and have direction instead of trying to go to the gym and workout on my own,” Cartwright added.

As for her diet, Cartwright is quite strict but says she still allows herself to have cheat days.

“I try to eat clean for the most part, eating salads cooking a lot of baked chicken and vegetables at home, but I love my cheat days I just make sure I have them in moderation now,” she said.

To see more of Cartwright, Taylor, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.