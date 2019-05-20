‘Game Of Thrones’ Finale Features Water Bottle At Sam’s Feet

It's another final season gaffe, as a water bottle can be seen near Samwell Tarly's foot in one scene.

(This post contains spoilers for Sunday night’s final episode of Game of Thrones, “The Iron Throne.”)

After the fourth episode of the final season of Game of Thrones, a minor production gaffe – a modern-day coffee cup could be seen on a table in front of Daenerys Targaryen – dominated discussion of the show for the following week. Starbucks weighed in – even though it probably wasn’t their cup – as did HBO, and eventually, the cup was digitally removed from the episode.

Now, with the series finale having aired Sunday night, there’s been another anachronistic appearance by a real-world modern-day beverage on Game of Thrones.

As pointed out by several viewers of the episode on Sunday, during the meeting of lords in King’s Landing, a modern plastic water bottle could be seen near Samwell Tarly’s foot. It wasn’t immediately clear what brand of water bottle it was.

Some fans of the show joked on social media that while Sam may have failed, in his big speech in that scene, to invent democracy, but he at least succeeded at inventing plastic. Some other fans noticed what seeme to be a tear in Sam’s boot.

HBO had not yet commented, as of Monday morning, about the bottle gaffe.

Samwell Tarley: I wonder if my foot is blocking this water bottle.

Also Sam: I wonder if anyone even knows who the F is seated to my right.#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/7tl8KpQeRg — Patrick Driscoll (@P_Drizzzle) May 20, 2019

In the final episode of Game of Thrones, which ended the series’ eight-season run, Daenerys Targaryen became queen and delivered a speech about her plans to continue invading every corner of the realm. But her reign was a short one, as her lover/nephew/rival, Jon Snow, stabbed her in the heart just moments after she finally reached the Iron Throne. Dany’s one remaining dragon, Drogon, reacted by destroying the Iron Throne itself with fire – indicating that dragons understand the destructive power of hubris – and flying away to parts unknown with the body of the late queen.

Jon Snow was then sentenced with a return visit to The Night’s Watch, although he appeared to instead make a new life for himself north of The Wall, where he spent the show’s early seasons. Meanwhile, Bran Stark was a surprise choice as the new king of Westeros, with Tyrion Lannister remaining as Hand of the King, while his sister, Sansa Stark, ended the series crowned as the new queen in the North. Arya Stark decided to sail away to the previously uncharted territory west of Westeros, while Grey Worm took the Unsullied Army to Naath, the ancestral home of Grey Worm’s late lover Missandei.