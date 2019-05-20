Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Release Stunning Never-Seen Wedding Pics For First Anniversary

It appears that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are still finding ways to thrill fans with a series of new photos the couple released to celebrate their first anniversary on May 19 to their Sussex Royal Instagram account.

The couple released a series of photos that gave their admirers a behind-the-scenes look at the royal wedding. The montage, which lasts about a minute, is accompanied to the tune of “This Little Light of Mine,” a song the twosome used for their recessional at St. George’s Chapel the say of their wedding.

The pics feature Markle getting her wedding bouquet, an intimate moment with her mother Doria Ragland, meeting Prince Charles for her historic walk within the chapel, signing her marriage certificate and kissing Prince Harry. Harry is seen on a staircase with brother Prince William, pretending to hitch a ride to the ceremony and also, signing the couple’s birth certificate.

Along with the photos, the couple shared a tender message to their admirers.

The photo montage caps off a year of firsts for the couple.

They are the first royal couple in modern history where a royal married an American who is an actress and also biracial. The couple also broke from many of the monarchy’s longstanding traditions, including making public statements without the aid of royal courtiers, moving away from the rest of the royal family into a home 25 miles outside of London, Frogmore Cottage, and finally, welcoming their first son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor out of the glare of the public eye, only noting that he had been born hours after Markle went into labor and delivered the gorgeous baby boy.

The couple also recently released the first look at their son’s birth certificate, explaining where he was born and most importantly, what Markle’s official job is within the royal family.

Vanity Fair reported that according to her son’s birth certificate, Markle’s official job title is listed as “Princess of the United Kingdom” although she was not given the title of a princess by Queen Elizabeth on her wedding day to Prince Harry. It also noted that the baby’s name is not short for Archibald as was previously rumored; his name is legally Archie.

The certificate also revealed that Markle did not have a home birth as was widely reported. The Duchess of Sussex gave birth at Portland Hospital in Westminster. Vanity Fair reported that Victoria Beckham, Elizabeth Hurley, and Sarah Ferguson all gave birth at that medical facility. It also reported that yes, Markle’s real name was listed as she was identified as Archie’s mother on the certificate. Her full name is used: Rachel Meghan Markle.

Lest we forget, Prince Harry’s legal name is Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex. That is also listed on the certificate.

The birth certificate of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex pic.twitter.com/9kvv7teEiB — Press Association (@PA) May 17, 2019

Prince Harry attended the nuptials of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston on May 18, one day short of his wedding anniversary, at the same chapel he tied the knot with Markle, who stayed home with their son reported People Magazine.