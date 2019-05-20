Tammy Hembrow Spills Out Of Minuscule Green Bikini On Instagram

Tammy Hembrow is heating up Instagram yet again with a sexy bikini snap that’s driving her fans and followers wild.

The latest addition to her account on the social media platform came earlier in the morning on Monday, May 20, and captured the babe basking in the sun wearing nothing but a tiny two-piece that left very little to the imagination. The stunner kept with one of the summer’s hottest trends, choosing a neon green number that popped against her bronzed skin and did nothing but favors for her incredible body.

Tammy spilled out of the itty-bitty, triangle-style top that barely contained her voluptuous assets. The wide, plunging neckline of the piece flashed an ample amount of cleavage and sideboob and was held up by nothing more than two thin strings tied behind her back and neck. As for her lower half, the blonde bombshell sported a matching pair of bottoms that were arguably even smaller than its counterpart, covering up only what was necessary and putting the rest of Tammy’s curvy booty and long, toned legs completely on display. The garment was tied in two dainty bows high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and gravitating eyes toward her washboard abs.

The stunner was captured shielding her eyes from the golden rays of the sun as she stared down the camera with a sensual look, at the same time showing off the teal manicure she’s been sporting for some time now. Tammy tied her signature platinum locks behind her head in a messy top knot, keeping her tresses out of the way to show off her makeup-free look that let her features shine.

The social media sensation’s 9.4 million followers were quick to show the Australian beauty some love for her latest upload. At the time of this writing, the risque snap has already racked up over 171,000 likes after just three hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“The most amazing woman,” one person wrote.

Another said that Tammy was their “inspiration.”

“Gorgeous as always I’m actually speechless,” commented a third.

Tammy has certainly been loving the neon trend as of late, but she is also indulging in another popular color palette of the season — pastels. Her Saski clothing line, which specializes in workout gear, just dropped its NYFW PT. 2 collection that includes a slew of pieces in cream, blush, and pistachio colors.