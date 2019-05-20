Miley Cyrus’ ‘Hannah Montana’ Garments Were Auctioned For Charity To Save Wild Animals

On Saturday, Miley Cyrus’ Hannah Montana costumes and a whole lot more were auctioned for charity.

Julien’s Auctions stated on their website that all the proceeds from the auction will benefit the charity, Wilder Minds Inc. Live Kindly previously reported that the money will support wild animals, something Cyrus has always been passionate about.

The public exhibition and live auction took place on May 18 in New York at the Hard Rock Cafe.

“Highlights from Music Icons: The Hannah Montana Years” includes “garments, customized shoes and jewelry from her debut concert tour ‘Best of Both Worlds,’ jewelry worn to Hollywood events, a bustier worn on the premiere episode of Hannah Montana, approximately 40 garments worn on Hannah Montana, many with the original costumer’s tag with wardrobe test shots, as well as “notes handwritten by the young teen idol, personal wardrobe and ephemera,” the official website revealed.

Hannah Montana was the character Miley played in the Disney Channel TV show that went by the same name. Recently, Miley has been teasing fans that the character might be coming back but hasn’t revealed all too much. Fans noted that her hair recently has been reminiscent of the character, which implied maybe Hannah might return sooner than we think.

When an official Hannah Montana account was created on Instagram, it seemed everyone was convinced that a reboot was happening, per The Inquisitr. Since Disney has trademarked the show’s name, it was proof that the account was official. Miley is also the only account it follows. The account has no posts but already over 296,000 followers.

Last month, it was Hannah Montana: The Movie‘s 10th anniversary which Cyrus and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, both celebrated via social media, which The Inquisitr reported.

The film was a huge box office success, grossing over $169 million. The soundtrack topped the U.S. album charts and sold over 2 million records there alone, going double platinum. The single, “The Climb,” taken from the film, peaked at No. 4 in the U.S., No. 5 in Australia, and No. 11 in the U.K. It was the 21st best-selling single in the U.S. in 2009 and 84th best-selling song that decade in Australia.

Cyrus has been teasing new music for some time now. Late last year, she teamed with Mark Ronson for his upcoming album, on the track “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.” Since then, Miley has been working on a new album that she has been claiming will be out very soon. Despite no news on the album, she did announce via her Twitter account that her new single will be released on May 30.