Doutzen Kroes Ditches The Bra In Plunging Dress While Attending Cannes Event

Doutzen Kroes is used to turning heads everywhere she goes, and it was no different when she hit the Cannes Film Festival this year.

The former Victoria’s Secret model did a quick photo shoot for L’Oréal Paris in the French city on Monday morning, and she appeared to be in high spirits as she put on her best posing skills to work and even blew playful kisses at onlookers who watched her do her thing in front of the cameras. The film festival has long been sponsored by the beauty brand, and Doutzen was only one of many A-listers who flew to France to attend the exclusive event.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the 34-year-old supermodel decided to ditch the bra while donning a plunging burgundy leather dress that featured a risky neckline, barely covering her chest. The glamorous number had a belt that cinched at the waist, which accentuated her incredible physique even further, and it was also short enough that allowed her to showcase her super-long and toned pins.

She completed the chic look with a pair of black Christian Louboutin stilettos, adding a few more inches to her already statuesque figure, a diamond-encrusted silver ring, and some cool bee-style black sunglasses to help protect her from the strong sun rays. Doutzen let her signature blonde locks cascade freely down her back and shoulders in a sleek style with a center part as she posed for photographers like an absolute pro.

She kept her makeup game pretty simple, wearing some dark mascara to bring out the bright blue of her eyes, some pink blush, and a dab of light cherry-colored lipstick on her lips. The mother-of-two has been a L’Oréal Paris ambassador since 2006, which gives her privileges such as attending the annual film festival.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Dutch beauty has previously opened up about working hard to be in her best shape, particularly before photo shoots.

“I maintain a healthy lifestyle all year round for my job but I definitely try to eat extra clean the night before a shoot and make sure to fit in a workout so that I feel my best. It’s also very important to be well rested so I try to get a good night’s sleep,” she told Vogue UK.

Doutzen Kroes playfully blows kisses at onlookers for L’Oréal shoot in Cannes https://t.co/PVSwYqRzGY pic.twitter.com/3HkixcBQ7f — Times of News Europe (@TimesEurope) May 20, 2019

She is so into the healthy lifestyle that, when asked what she would like to be if she hadn’t pursued a modeling career, she said she would like to be a nutritionist like her mother and sister.

“I find the study of health and diet so interesting and it’s definitely something I’d pursue further,” she added.