‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Gets Pulses Racing With Close-Up View Of Her Perky Backside At Gym

Internet sensation Yanet Garcia doesn’t stop to rest on the weekend, making sure she heads to the gym to keep her sculpted figure looking fit. On Sunday night, the Mexican weathercaster took to popular social media site Instagram to post a steamy photo of herself working out while flaunting her most famous asset.

In the snap, the 28-year-old model is captured as she steps onto an elliptical machine. She is dressed in skintight burgundy yoga pants with a matching workout hoodie that hugs all of her enviable curves and flaunts her pert backside. As she cocks one hip to the side, her followers get the perfect view of her rounded booty and thick thighs.

The model finished the look with black Nike sneakers, a black baseball cap pulled down low over her eyes, and a workout drink. She wears her long, wavy brown hair down around her shoulders and keeps her face mostly shielded from the camera.

In the caption, Yanet tells her fans to just keep going, followed by a flexing bicep emoji and fire emoji. Her can-do spirit inspires her 10.3 million followers, who tell her that she is “incredible” and a “goddess” in the comment section.

Some of her followers ask her to share fitness and diet tips while others express how much she inspires them to get to the gym even when it’s the last thing they want to do.

One Instagram user wrote, “You’re so talented and I LOVE your outfit!”

Another commented, “You are seriously a superwoman.”

The Mexico native is known for posting steamy and sensual photos on her Instagram page, normally dressed in a tiny bikini. Dubbed the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” by the Daily Star, Yanet leaves little to the imagination in her snaps, which earn her hundreds of more followers every week and thousands of likes and comments.

In a recent post, Yanet poses in a bikini in her bathroom. The photo, which captures her body from the waist up, highlights her perky chest as she crosses her arms across her belly and flat, sculpted abdomen. The multi-colored bikini is covered in bead and sea-shell accents that contrast with her bronzed skin.

The model wears her hair down and to one side, while she shoots a sultry, pouty look at the camera that has her fans wondering if she’s sad about something. Her dark brown eyes pop out from behind black-lined lids and mascara, while she pouts her voluptuous, pink-glossed lips.

Among the comments asking why she looks so sad and serious, Yanet’s followers expressed how beautiful and sexy she looked in the photo.