Demi Rose Spills Out Of Outrageously Racy Bikini While On Vacation In Tunisia

Life is a permanent vacation for Instagram model Demi Rose Mawby — or at least that’s what it looks like when you take a glance at her social media platforms.

The brunette beauty has been in Tunisia for a few weeks now, and she has paraded a series of different outfits that put her insanely curvy figure on full display. She often takes to Instagram to post snapshots of different ensembles, but sometimes she’s also spotted out and about in her hotel or posing for some more private photo shoots with her pal and personal photographer Danny De Santos.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Demi was recently seen strolling around her hotel in Tunis rocking an outrageously skimpy bikini, which could barely contain her ample assets. The white two-piece almost left her modesty exposed and struggled to cover her busty attributes, but the British bombshell is no stranger to flaunting her body in risque ensembles.

Her beach garment also featured a sheer white train that cinched at the waist with the help of a matching belt, accentuating even further her toned stomach, and it flowed behind her as she strutted down the hallway at her chic Tunisian hotel. The white train also allowed for a sneak peek at her thong-style white bottoms which only partially covered her peachy derriere.

The 24-year-old completed her look with golden sandals, which matched perfectly with the golden details of her bikini, and opted for wearing her long brunette locks in a wet, slightly curly style, pulling them away from her face. She donned a full face of makeup as well, including dark eyeliner, lots of contour and highlighter around her cheekbones, and a coppery nude lipstick shade on her full lips.

Demi first teased this glamorous ensemble on Instagram by posting a photo of herself laying on a colorful couch at The Residence Tunis hotel. Back in September, she told The Daily Mail how she keeps her figure so flawless even with her busy schedule.

“I try to keep as healthy as I can. With traveling, it’s hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine… Everyone says I’m the healthiest person they know. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter… My figure just gains weight so fast. Any bad thing I eat my body isn’t used to it and just puts on the weight. That means no birthday cake!” she revealed.