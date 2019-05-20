‘DWTS’ Star Cheryl Burke Responds To Backlash Over Her NSFW Bachelorette Party Photo

The 'Dancing With the Stars' pro offered no apologies for a common bachelorette party theme that offended some of her fans.

Cheryl Burke is offering no apologies for a photo she posted after her wild bachelorette party, even though some of her fans were offended. The Dancing With the Stars pro dancer shared an NSFW photo of the cake from her bachelorette bash which depicted male genitalia and the message, “Same penis forever.” Burke’s bachelorette party favors also included lollipops and gummies in the shape of male anatomy, People reports.

Burke, who is set to marry actor Matthew Lawrence, posted a photo of the racy cake to Instagram, and gave a shout-out to Bel Air bakery Joanie & Leigh’s Cakes in her caption, noting that that the confection was “almost too perfect to eat.”

While some of Cheryl Burke’s followers offered cheeky responses to the cake—Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron quipped, “Somebody got the shaft…”—others were offended by Burke’s pic. Several of Burke’s followers wrote that the photo was not appropriate.

“This isn’t appropriate if you have any younger folks following this account. Not everything needs to be shared,” one follower wrote in the comments section of the post.

“I have a great sense of humor and I am not a prude but this is inappropriate for your Instagram. You are a role model to young dancers,” another wrote of the DWTS pro, who was a mentor to young dancers last year’s Dancing with the Stars: Juniors.

Other offended Instagram followers addressed the longtime DWTS dancer with, “I thought you had more class than this.”

But other fans defended Burke, telling those who were offended to “get a life.” Cheryl Burke’s defenders pointed out that penis-related imagery is commonly included at bachelorette parties.

Cheryl Burke did not apologize or remove the photo, but later posted “G-rated” pics of her party guests standing under a “Future Mrs.” banner. Burke also posted a photo with her sister Nicole for “anyone offended” by her cake post in which she thanked her younger sibling for throwing the bachelorette party.

In addition to that questionable cake, Cheryl Burke’s bachelorette party featured plenty of drinks and dancing. Burke’s matron of honor, Leah Remini, did not appear to be present at the bachelorette bash, but fellow Dancing With the Stars alum Kym Johnson Herjacvec was by the bride-to-be’s side in the group shot. Leah Remini previously hosted a bridal shower for Cheryl Burke back in March which featured a rainbow sprinkle cake and a party game with toilet paper wedding gowns.

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence got engaged last May on the pro dancer’s 35th birthday. Lawrence popped the question with a custom engagement ring made with a diamond her late father Steve proposed to her mother Sherri with.