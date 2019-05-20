‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For The Week Of May 20: Steffy Returns To Chaos

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of May 20 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will find her way back home from Paris. She and the girls will return to Los Angeles and find that their world has become infinitely more complicated than how they left it. It appears as if Hope and Liam may decide to split after Thomas manipulates the situation.

Monday, May 20

Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) will demand some answers from Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden), per The Inquisitr. She overheard the pair talking about Beth and wants to know why they are talking about her child.

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will continue to scheme to break up Hope and Liam. He will use Caroline in a ploy to make Hope his own, per Highlight Hollywood.

Tuesday, May 21

Flo and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will move to the Forrester mansion. Quinn and Eric Forrester (John McCook) will make the mother and daughter feel at home. Of course, Quinn is delighted to have her friend living with her.

Hope will read the letter that Thomas gave to her. He told her that the note was from Caroline. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Hope will be touched by “Caroline’s” wishes and that she may make some hasty decisions.

Wednesday, May 22 – Liam & Hope’s Heartbreaking Decision

Flo’s conscience will bother her as she sees Hope grieving the loss of Beth. She will struggle as she weighs her options. On the one hand, she wants to confess to Hope, while on the other, she doesn’t want to lose the life she has created for herself.

Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) make a shocking decision about their marriage and it appears as if they may break up. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per The Inquisitr, tease that they will share a heartbreaking moment.

Thursday, May 23 – Steffy Forrester Returns To Chaos

Steffy and the girls will return from Paris. Liam will share some shocking news with his ex-wife.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will comfort her daughter Hope (Annika Noelle) when she informs her mother about the state of her marriage.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will warn his son Thomas against interfering in Hope and Liam’s marriage.

Friday, May 24

Brooke turns to Ridge after hearing Hope and Liam’s awful news. However, she will be shocked when she learns how her husband really feels about their children’s personal lives.

Now that Steffy and the girls are home, Hope will pay them a visit. She will be overwhelmed with emotion when she holds Phoebe in her arms again.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.