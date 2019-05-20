Danielle Knudson Flashes Black Lingerie, Shows Off Curves In Sheer Bodysuit & Fishnet Stockings

The Canadian lingerie model has been turning up the heat at EDC Las Vegas all weekend.

Danielle Knudson knows how to bring the heat to Instagram. The Canadian lingerie model is very skilled at captivating and maintaining the attention of her broad base of admirers, and she does so in great style.

The blonde bombshell often takes to her Instagram page to show off her modeling chops and can be regularly seen showcasing the results of her work in risqué bikini snaps and torrid lingerie photo shoots. When she’s not on the clock, the 29-year-old stunner is still turning heads wherever she goes, especially since she enjoys making a statement in bold outfits that always render her presence a memorable one.

Case in point, the gorgeous model has stirred up quite the attention at the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) in Las Vegas over the weekend. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Danielle stepped out to party at the famous Marquee Skydeck on Friday night and wowed fans with her colorful festival look. In a video posted to Instagram the following day, the Canadian beauty rocked a hot pink wig as she showcased her washboard abs and pert derriere in a pair of skin-tight bubblegum pink biker shorts and matching crop top.

On Saturday, Danielle returned to the Marquee Skydeck for a second night of EDC and once again managed to steal the show. This time around, the lingerie model upped the ante by slipping into an even more daring outfit – a sparkling black bodysuit that left very little to the imagination.

Danielle proudly flaunted her insane body in the dazzling bodysuit – a sexy sheer number that boasted lavish embellishments and was heavily ornamented with eye-popping detailing. Crafted out of black mesh, the long-sleeved outfit featured intricate beaded details that covered her bust in a lacy pattern and trailed down her body in long, glittering stripes – putting her hourglass figure on full display. The same shiny stripes glimmered all across the length of her sleeves, adding even more pizazz to the already flashy outfit.

The stunning model sizzled in the racy attire, showing off all of her best assets in the see-through mesh bodysuit. The form-fitting one-piece hugged her curves in all the right places, highlighting the sinuous contours of her sculpted frame. To make matters even more sweltering, Danielle flashed her lingerie through the sheer bodysuit, fully exposing a barely-there black bra and matching briefs.

As if that weren’t enough, Danielle slayed the festival look by teaming her outfit with eye-catching fishnet stockings – a move that served to put her chiseled thighs front and center. In terms of accessories, she channeled her inner feline with a sparkling cat-ears tiara.

Danielle showed off her jaw-dropping party outfit in a very alluring snap shared to Instagram on Sunday afternoon. She followed up with a video that showcased her festival look in even greater detail, earning her some viral attention in the process.

In the short clip, one that she filmed herself while parading the tight little outfit in front of a large mirror, Danielle struts her stuff as she models the skimpy bodysuit for her fans. The lingerie model starts off by walking toward the mirror to offer a good frontal view of her revealing attire – all the while flaunting her long, lean legs and sexy thigh gap. At one point, she stops to brush a strand of blond hair over her shoulder and performs a pirouette in the mirror, turning around to put her peachy posterior on display.

The clip also gives a glimpse of her choice of footwear – a pair of glittering black ankle boots in the same style as her body suit – and shows Danielle totting the neon green backpack that she had one the night before. Needless to say, her video immediately became a crowd favorite, garnering more than 11,000 likes in addition to 54 comments.

“Damn Girl this is so hoooot,” wrote one Instagram user, inserting a heart eyes emoji and three fire emojis within the body their message.

“Awesome shoot D! Thanks for sharing the hotness,” penned another, ending their comment with a string of flattering emojis.