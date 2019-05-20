‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Finale: Did HBO Just Set Up The Premise For A Spin-Off Series?

Fans are hoping HBO plans an Arya Stark spin-off series.

The final episode of HBO’s epic fantasy series, Game of Thrones, has aired. However, the fans are already asking for a spin-off series based on one of the main characters that appeared in the Season 8 finale.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 6 (titled “The Iron Throne”) of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

The Season 8 finale of Game of Thrones saw a culmination of the end game involving the battle for the iron throne. Now that that has been sorted out, viewers are turning their sights to the spin-off series that HBO is planning that will be set within the Game of Thrones universe. And even though the network has said that the stories are complete within Game of Thrones, fans are hoping Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) gets a spin-off series of her own after she set sail for whatever is west of Westeros.

Episode 5 of Game of Thrones Season 8 saw Arya deciding to leave Westeros after saying goodbye to her siblings and Jon Snow (Kit Harington). She then set sail in a ship emblazoned with the Stark sigil of a direwolf. She was last seen looking out to sea as she sailed away. With this, fans are already wondering at what Arya will find. The natural progression is to hope that HBO develops this concept into a new spin-off series. After all, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, HBO is actively developing at least one new prequel series set in the Game of Thrones universe.

Helen Sloan / HBO

As Polygon points out, HBO has been clear in stating that the characters included in the original Game of Thrones series are complete. Their stories have been told and any spin-off series will focus on new characters within the same universe. Author of the book series on which Game of Thrones is set has also stated on his blog that the series that are currently in development with HBO are “prequels” and will deal with different characters.

However, regardless of what HBO is planning to do within the Game of Thrones universe, as Entertainment Tonight points out, fans are asking for an Arya spin-off series after the Season 8 finale aired.

Many fans took to Twitter to voice their obvious pleasure at the idea of a spin-off involving Arya Stark.

“I need an Arya spin-off ASAP,” one fan wrote.

While there is no official word yet on whether HBO is considering an Arya spin-off series, the actress who plays this character has previously said that she is open to the idea of returning to her character, according to MSN.

“Oh, I would sign up for that,” Maisie Williams said in the interview with MSN.

The actress who plays Arya’s sister, Sansa, also agreed she would sign up for this spin-off series if HBO offered it.

“I would sign up for that,” Sophie Turner said.

“I wouldn’t sign up for any other spinoff unless Maisie is in it.”

Episode 6 was the final episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8 and the series overall. HBO is currently in production on a prequel series set in the same universe as Game of Thrones. However, no release date has yet been announced for this new series.