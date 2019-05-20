‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kate Bock Flaunts Her Dangerous Curves In Tight Grey Shorts On Instagram

Weekends may be for rest and relaxation, but model Kate Bock still dressed to impress. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of her attire for the ‘laziest of Sundays,’ and it certainly did not disappoint.

The latest addition to the 26-year-old’s account on the social media platform was shared on Sunday, May 19, and captured the stunner standing at the top of a staircase peering down at the happenings below her. The full body shot offered the perfect look at her ensemble for the day, which was considerably more modest than the skimpy numbers she wears for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The model put together the perfect athleisure look for her day of relaxation that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves.

Kate wowed in a pair of tight grey workout shorts by the brand Outdoor Voices that hugged every inch of her curvy booty. The tiny bottoms barely grazed passed the beauty’s upper thighs to show off her long, toned legs, while its high waist band accentuated her trim waist and flat midsection. As for her top half, the Canadian bombshell sported a loose white hoodie that cropped just above her midriff, offering her 466,000 followers a peek at her impressive abs.

To complete her sporty look, Kate added a pair of chunky white sneakers, as well as a single gold bangle around her wrist for a bit of bling. She wore her long, blonde tresses down in loose curls that cascaded down her back, and covered the top of her head with a white baseball cap. Though posing from the side, fans were still able to get a glimpse of her minimal makeup look that let her striking features shine.

Kate’s fans went absolutely wild for her latest social media snap which, at the time of this writing, has accrued more than 5,500 likes after just 13 hours of going live on the platform. Dozens took to the comments section as well to compliment the babe on her stunning display.

“Beautiful,” one person wrote, while another said she was “body goals.”

“You look amazing,” commented a third.

Kate certainly deserved a lazy Sunday, as she has been hard at work for the last couple months posing up a storm for the pages of the 2019 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine. This year marked the beauty’s seventh consecutive year appearing in the publication, which hit shelves earlier this month on May 8. Last weekend, Kate traveled to Miami along with the rest of the ladies of the bikini-clad magazine to celebrate the launch of this year’s edition, and also took some time to hop on Instagram to share a few sneak peeks of her spread that sent her fans into a frenzy.