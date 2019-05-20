Monday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Lashes Out At Marlena, Maggie’s Emotional Spiral Continues

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, May 20, reveal that there will be high emotions and tension in Salem to kick off the week.

According to a report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives viewers will watch as Will Horton (Chandler Massey) begins to suffer even more due to his brain tumor.

Fans will watch as Will lashes out at those around him, and although his loved ones know that it is the tumor talking, it will be hard for them to see Will in such a state.

Will will go off on his beloved grandmother, Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), this week. Marlena is known for being a very compassionate and understanding person. However, seeing Will in such a state will likely leave her brokenhearted. She’ll have to figure out what to do about helping her grandson, and quickly.

As many fans already know, Will is dealing with a brain tumor that is believed to have been caused by Dr. Rolf’s serum. The case is new territory for doctors such as Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) and Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder), who have been treating Will over the past few weeks.

However, there could be another solution. If the group can find Dr. Rolf’s notes about the serum it could unlock some sort of knowledge that could help the doctors treat Will’s condition more efficiently.

John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will offer to help his wife, Marlena, search for Dr. Rolf’s diaries in hopes of saving Will, but they won’t be easy to track down as Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) seems to have them under lock and key.

The plot around Xander will thicken this week as his mysterious partner will finally be revealed, and some questions surrounding his recent behavior, such as the kidnapping and faked death of Nicole Walker’s (Arianne Zucker) daughter, Holly Jonas, will be answered.

Elsewhere in Salem, Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) will walk in on her husband, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) and his ex-wife, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), in a close moment.

Maggie is already off the rails with grief over her granddaughter Holly’s death, and she’ll feel betrayed yet again by her husband, who seems to be spending more time talking business with Kate than helping her through her heartache.

Maggie’s depression will worsen, and she’ll eventually fall off of the wagon by drinking and throwing away years of sobriety.

Fans can see more of the drama unfold by watching Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.