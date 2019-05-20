The Ending Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Is Finally Here, And The Internet Hates It

Game of Thrones has finally come to an end, and the internet is not very happy with how it went out.

As the long-awaited series finale finally aired on Sunday, many dedicated viewers tuned in with the hopes that the episode might redeem what has been at best a controversial season. Many have expressed disappointment with the direction of the show’s final episodes, but still came into the final episode with an open mind.

It turned pretty quickly. Within minutes of the episode’s conclusion, thousands of fans took to the internet to express their displeasure. While there were some happy to see its conclusion, most were disappointed with the finale (and this is a spoiler-free report, so if you want to learn more about what happened and who died, you’ll need to check out the recap from The Inquisitr).

“I don’t even think Elizabeth Warren could have a plan to save the last season of Game of Thrones,” tweeted MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin.

It could be that the people who hated the episode were simply more vocal than those who enjoyed it, or that like many series finales, it takes a good day to absorb and sink in before a true assessment can be made. But the overwhelming sentiment seems to be disappointment.

Everyone after this last season of #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/lh2pmCjKl9 — Messiest Bessie (@HeyTremaine) May 20, 2019

There were a small few who struck a middle ground, including Vox television critic Todd VanDerWerff, who couldn’t quite describe how he felt about the series finale.

I kind of have the worst possible take on the [Game of Thrones] finale which is that I neither loved nor hated it,” he tweeted. “I’m just sort of, ‘Well, I watched that episode of television.’ ”

And some were just confused about how they were supposed to feel about the Game of Thrones finale.

But Game of Thrones fans who had been paying close attention in the days before the series finale would have gotten a heads up about the polarizing nature of the final episode. Actress Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark on the show, said that she liked the way the episode ended but admitted that it was going to make a lot of people angry.

“It’s a great ending, from my perspective, it’s very satisfying,” she told the Sunday Times, via the Daily Mail. “But I think a lot of people will be upset too. I’ve just told [her husband] Joe. But he’s so mad at me – he loves the show!”

Judging by the reaction on social media to the Game of Thrones finale, Sophie had a spot-on assessment.