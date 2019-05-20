Blac Chyna And Her Mother Tokyo Toni Reunite Two Years After She Calls Her ‘Unfit’ To Raise Dream

Model Blac Chyna and her mom Tokyo Toni are back on good terms after not speaking to one another the past few months.

TMZ reports that the Lashed Cosmetics CEO and Toni met up at Sparkles Skating Rink in Atlanta where Chyna was reportedly holding an event. In the video, the two women are embracing each other as they sit down at the rink. The video is one of the first the reality show star has posted of her mother in months and was shared with her 15.3 million followers. The post also received more than 600,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments from Chyna’s fans.

“No love like your mothers love.” one follower said.

“Your mum will go hard for you when no one will. This woman loves her daughter hard….I’m so happy to see this,” another said.

Chyna also shared another video of her and her mother having fun at the skating rink. In the video, the two are sharing large smiles and laughing with each other.

“The most important thing in the world is family and love,” Chyna captioned the Instagram video.

The Rob & Chyna alum and her mother were reportedly on the outs due to Toni making public remarks about Chyna’s parenting. Toni reportedly criticized how Chyna was raising her daughter with Rob Kardashian, Dream, 2, and claimed that the model was an unfit parent and Kardashian should have sole custody. However, sources revealed to TMZ that at the time of her statements, the mother and daughter hadn’t seen each other in two years. Sources reportedly said that the cause of the rift was due to Toni’s behavior at the time.

While Toni reportedly didn’t want Chyna to have sole custody of her daughter, The Inquisitr previously shared that Chyna and Kardashian now have joint custody of their daughter. Kardashian is also no longer required to pay Chyna $20,000 a month in child support payments. The two exes are now reportedly both responsible for their daughter’s financial care. Chyna also splits custody of her son, King Cairo, with rapper Tyga.

HotNewHipHop reports that before Toni and Chyna reunited in person, they called a truce via social media. The mother and daughter reportedly re-followed each other on Instagram days before their meeting. Once fans began to notice that the two women were on good terms on social media, the two exchanged “ILOVEYOUS” on The Shade Room’s Instagram page.

Fans of both Blac Chyna and Tokyo Toni can follow the two on their respective Instagram pages.