Jena Sims, Girlfriend Of PGA Star Brooks Koepka, Shows Off Amazing Physique In Bikini For Racy Instagram Snaps

Jena Sims got a bit of unwanted spotlight on Sunday, but on social media, the girlfriend of PGA golfer Brooks Koepka is getting nothing but good vibes.

As The Inquisitr reported, Sims grabbed a bit of viral attention during the final round of the PGA Championship when cameras caught her walking side-by-side with her boyfriend and getting denied not once but twice for a pre-round good luck kiss. Brooks visibly turned away as Jena tried to give him a kiss, all in full view of the cameras. The short clip went viral online, with a bit of ribbing toward Sims for getting denied so publicly.

But the moment also put Jena in the spotlight and sparked interest across the internet for more pictures of the 30-year-old actress and model. As luck would have it, Jena’s Instagram feed is filled with pictures of her in skimpy attire, sporting a number of revealing bikinis that show off her amazing physique.

In one Instagram shot, Jena wore a barely-there yellow bikini as she got out of the tropical waters in the Bahamas. Jena had a beaming smile for the photo, taken during a vacation with her man. In an even more revealing shot, Jena wore a thong bikini for a visit to the Maldives.

Pictures of Sims in her revealing attire gained viral interest, with many sharing the snaps on social media over the course of the tournament.

Though Jena Sims is relatively light on Instagram followers — her 143,000 followers put her at the low end of Instagram models and influencers — her relationship with the best golfer in the PGA over the course of the last two years has helped to amplify the attention she’s getting.

It’s not all bikini photos on her Instagram feed, though that genre of the photo does seem to occupy a significant portion of her gallery. Jena also shares some personal glimpses into the relationship, including the lead-up to his wire-to-wire win in this year’s PGA Championship.

Loading...

Before the tournament started, Jena and Brooks posed with the trophy he first won last year and successfully defended over the course of the weekend. The win made Brooks Koepka the first golfer in history to hold two different back-to-back wins in a major at the same time.

Jena Sims got her own happy ending on Sunday as well. With the pressure of defending his title relieved, Brooks shared a big kiss with his girlfriend at the conclusion of the tournament.