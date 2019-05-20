Ireland Baldwin Rocks Bikini & Goes Down Pool Slide On Instagram

Ireland Baldwin appears to be enjoying the heat, as she shared a new GIF on Instagram that showed her sliding down a short slide into a pool. In the clip, Ireland was spotted in what looks like a pink or light purple bikini. The video was slowed down, as she slid down into the water while her boyfriend hosed her down.

But pool time isn’t the only thing on Ireland’s mind, as her second-newest Instagram post focused on something else entirely. It was a series of two photos, with the first one being a “before” picture, and the latter being an “after” picture. The difference was that she had an organizer come to her house and fix her mess into something tidy.

Plus, Baldwin appeared to be having a little fun with her phone filters, as she shared a video of her using the face swap feature. Likely, she swapped faces with her boyfriend. The video started off with her looking down, so unsuspecting fans likely had no idea what was in store. As Ireland looked up, her face was swapped with her boyfriend’s. She lip-synced to a song for a strange and funny video. So far, it’s received over 86,000 likes.

Speaking of her boyfriend, he’s making a ton of appearances on her social media feed lately. Just a couple of days ago, she shared a cute couple photo with him while they appeared to be at a bar of some sort. Ireland went braless under a low cut pink shirt and wore plaid pants.

And while Baldwin appears to be doing great right now, she previously opened up about her struggles with anorexia, reported People. It’s an issue that many women and models have had to deal with in the past, and Ireland noted the following.

“I battled with many eating disorders and body issues as a younger girl and it took me a long time to find self love and acceptance! Trust me, all of that pain and destruction I inflicted on myself wasn’t worth it. Turning down so. Many. Sides. Of. Fries. Wasn’t worth it!!”

“I used to read people’s comments when I first started modeling and anytime anyone told me I was too tall or too fat to have done a job, I would run on a treadmill for the entire duration of at least three episodes of Friday Night Lights that I had on box set,” she added, describing some of the challenges she overcame.