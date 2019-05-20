Wendy Williams Spills Out Of A Black Dress In Her Latest Instagram Post And Fans Are Loving It

Wendy Williams is pulling out all of the stops as she embraces her newfound single life.

The Wendy Williams Show host, 54, shared a photo on her Instagram page of herself headed out for the night. In the two-photo slideshow, Williams is rocking a black strappy dress that reveals major cleavage. She is also wearing a matching duster and white tennis shoes. Based on her caption, Williams was dressed by her longtime stylist Willie Sinclair III and had her makeup done by Merrell Hollis. The post was shared with Williams’ 1.2 million followers and received more than 100,000 likes. Williams’ fans also left more than 6,000 comments praising her look.

“OK MAMA…I SEE YOU!!!” one fan exclaimed.

“That glow hit different when you let that toxicity go,” another follower said.

Since confirming that she was divorcing her husband Kevin Hunter last month, the television personality has been sharing photos of herself going out and enjoying life as a single woman in New York City. The Inquisitr previously shared that Williams recently spent a night out with model and beauty CEO Blac Chyna following her appearance on Wendy. Williams also recently reunited with The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God, who she was reportedly estranged with due to drama between Charlamagne and Hunter.

HollywoodLife previously reported that the former radio show host confirmed on her show that while she isn’t with one certain someone, she has found an appreciation for men and is enjoying the single life. She also said that she is dating often and is playing the field currently.

“I go out a lot, because I’m a good time girl, I like to have fun,” she said. “I am right now, a young and pretty New York city girl. I have the ultimate bachelorette pad, high a top everything. I have a really really good view, and I’m really reclaiming my life. I don’t have a boyfriend, but, I have to admit, I’m rediscovering my love for men.”

Williams and Hunter were married in 1997 and share one son together- Kevin Jr., 19. The pair reportedly split when Hunter admitted that he cheated on his wife and conceived a child with his mistress, who was born earlier this year. Since news of the couple’s pending divorce broke, Kevin Jr. is reportedly back home from college and visiting both parents separately, per The Blast. Hunter was Williams’ manager and producer on her show before she hit him with divorce papers. Currently, he is reportedly seeking child support for their son.