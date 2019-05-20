Elena Perminova Flaunts Booty In Thong Bikini On Instagram

Elena Perminova was recently featured in a new post by Tropic of C, the swimwear brand owned by Victoria’s Secret model, Candice Swanepoel. In the shot, Elena wore a white bikini and faced her back to the camera. That left some of her curves exposed, as she wore a thong-cut bikini bottom with a high waist. In addition, she wore a top with a cross back design and a halter-like cut in the front. Her hair was worn up in a casual bun, as a second photo showed her from the front. Elena smiled widely, while her arms were spread out.

Meanwhile, the model is keeping her fans updated on her personal Instagram feed. Her newest posts are, by a large majority, all about swimwear. And that’s not to mention that she was spotted in what looks like the same swimsuit in a recent update. In the series of photos, Elena was spotted in the white bikini while standing up. There were close-up shots of her face, along with full body shots too. In many of the photos, the model was very sandy from having posed already on the ground. Perminova shared some photos from the shoot that haven’t been posted by Tropic of C.

Plus, her newest Instagram post showed her in a green one-piece swimsuit. Elena stood casually against a bamboo door, as she played with her hair with her left hand. The ensemble popped, thanks to a black and white belt that she wore, cinched around her waist. She also accessorized with bracelets. A second photo from the series revealed that the swimsuit was an off-the-shoulder cut, and she looked great wearing her hair down.

Previously, she opened up to Country and Townhouse about her career.

“My friend [fashion maven and entrepreneur] Miroslava Duma was like, ‘Lena, you’re not on Instagram, it’s amazing.’ We were laughing, looking at people with 150,000 followers and she said to me, ‘One day I would like to have that many followers.'”

“It was by accident. I was chatting with a girl who was raising money for kids and decided to sell my dresses. Not dresses I don’t need, but the most beautiful, memorable, expensive, historical ones.’ And so @sos_by_lenaperminova was born,” she added, describing how she started doing Instagram charity auctions.

Incredibly, her work had raised over $3 million at the time the interview was given, which was a year ago. Undoubtedly, there’s been much more money raised in the past year, with a link to @sos_by_lenaperminova prominently featured in her bio.