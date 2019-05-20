‘Playboy’ Model Sara Underwood Leaves Little To The Imagination Through Suggestive Lingerie Snap

Playboy model Sara Underwood is a pro when it comes to teasing her 9.2 million Instagram followers with her skin-baring snaps. And knowing that her admirers never seem to get enough, she makes sure to post racy ones on a near-daily basis.

The one she posted on Sunday evening, May 19, was no exception. In the pic, the hot model could be seen donning a very revealing set of lingerie, comprised of a low-neck purple and black lace bra that allowed her to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage.

She paired her sexy bra with matching lace underwear which she supported through a black suspender — a move that did her nothing but favors as fans rushed to show their appreciation for Sara’s hot figure. She also opted for knee-high stockings in a sheer finish to pull off a very seductive look. As a result, the snap racked up 50,000 likes within just an hour of having been posted.

Fans also left close to 500 comments on the picture wherein they not only praised her statuesque physique but also drooled over the suggestive lingerie. Many of her fans posted sexually-explicit comments on the picture while others said she had an “angelic look,” as well as called her “beautiful,” a “true goddess,” and “wife material.”

In terms of her aesthetics, Sara let her hair down but as the picture was a long-distance shot, it couldn’t be ascertained whether she opted for minimal makeup or chose a glamorous look. She could be seen holding a glass of wine in her hands as she closed her eyes and leaned against the wooden entrance of a room to pose for the picture.

In the caption, she informed her fans that the risqué lingerie set was from the online clothing brand Fashion Nova — a name which is exceedingly popular among Instagram models and influencers.

Prior to posting the said picture, Sara sent temperatures soaring with a sultry snap where she could be seen putting on a very cheeky display. Per an earlier article by The Inquisitr, Sara could be seen wearing a skintight one-piece bikini which left very little to the imagination of the viewers.

According to an article by Uproxx, Sara worked as a waitress at the Beaverton Hooters in Oregon before joining the modeling industry. At the same time, she was attending college at Oregon State University and later Portland State University.

While she was still studying, she tried her luck and posed for Playboy’s “Girls Of The Pac-10” in 2005 and she was picked up to be featured on the cover of the magazine.