Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Cleavage For Birthday Post On Instagram

Lindsey Pelas shared that it’s her birthday today on her Instagram with her fans, commemorating the moment with a photo of her outfit today. Pelas was indoors, holding a ton of balloons. She wore a very low cut white shirt with buttons down the middle, which she tucked into light denim pants. She smiled for the shot, wearing her hair down in big curls. And even though the post has only been online for half an hour, it’s received over 16,000 likes.

Prior to that, she shared an Instagram video that she did in partnership with the Sapphire Pool. She wore a low-cut white top for the video, along with black sunglasses to promote an event at the venue. The venue is a topless pool and day club in Las Vegas. They have cabanas, daybeds and packages for couples, bachelor parties and more. Notably, the venue also offers what they call “60 Minutes of Fame DJ Party Package,” which allows you to get a glimpse of what it’s like to be a famous DJ with an immersive experience.

Pelas’ has previously stopped by at the venue, so it’s not a huge surprise to hear that she’ll be there again. And it’s likely that many of her fans wish they could attend.

Before that, Lindsey shared a topless Instagram photo with her fans, which garnered over 186,000 likes in two days. In the post, Pelas posed with her hand over her chest, and her elbow censoring the image. She held a camera in her left hand, and pouted for the camera.

But the model’s also opened up before in a different context to Cosmopolitan, when she talked about some of the difficulties she faced growing up.

“I’ve been called a h*, wh*re, sl*t, and b*tch. I used to feel really upset when I read nasty comments. But now I feel it’s just a display of ignorance. I’m not mad at you if you want to call me a ho — I’m mad at your mom and dad, I’m mad at your educators…”

“If it makes me feel good to take a cute picture of myself, if I feel good that I have cleavage, if I like my shirt, I’m going to do what I want to do, because it’s natural to me,” she added, discussing how some people send her negative or derogatory comments.

Hopefully, Pelas can enjoy being herself on her personal social media feeds. It certainly appears that her fans are keeping things positive in her comments sections.