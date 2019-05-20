Kate Middleton And Prince William Share Precious Family Photos Of Their Children Exploring

The royal family just shared some adorable photographs of their children exploring the Chelsea Flower Show.

Like the rest of the royal family, Kate Middleton and Prince William have no choice but to live their lives very much in the limelight. They can’t go anywhere without photographers taking their picture and adoring fans shouting their names. Their every move is scrutinized by the media. However, the royal couple has made every effort to ensure that their children have the chance to enjoy normal childhoods without being constantly bombarded by the press. As a result, the couple’s three children are often kept out of the public eye and updated photos of them tend to be a rarity. Because the photos of 5-year-old Prince George, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte and 1-year-old Prince Louis are so few and far between, fans tend to go crazy over them whenever they are released. The couple just shared some adorable new photos of their three children on Instagram and they are truly winning over hearts, according to Buzzfeed News.

Their are six different photos in total that feature the famous children and their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The kids are pictured exploring the Chelsea Flower Show on Sunday and appear to be having a blast enjoying the outdoors. In one photo, little Prince Louis is seen running towards the camera carrying a small stick in one hand. In another photo, Prince George and Princess Charlotte sit on a small bridge while they dangle their feet in the creek below.

The royal family is enjoying Kate Middleton's Chelsea Flower Show garden. https://t.co/UFSIYiF6D7 — POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) May 19, 2019

One particularly precious image shows Prince William supporting Louis who is sitting on a rope swing that is attached to a tree. The mini royal looks up at his father adoringly.

The captions of one of the posts explains why the royal family is so passionate about the RHS Back to Nature Garden. The Duchess designed it herself in an effort to provide families a place where they can come together to enjoy nature. Kate is a huge advocate the outdoors and believes it provides benefits to both physical and mental health.