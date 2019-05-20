Julianne Hough Shows Off Her Toned Dancer Body As She Shakes Her Booty In Latest Instagram Update

Julianne Hough is flaunting her amazing dancer physique to her fans with her latest Instagram post.

The dancer and actress posted a video on Sunday from her dance class as a part of Gwyneth Paltrow’s In Goop Health event at Rolling Greens Nursery in Los Angeles. Hough documented her journey of preparing for the class, which, at one point, involved her drinking a gallon of water. In another part of the video, Hough is dancing around with her class and fellow instructors in an olive green sports bra and matching yoga pants. The post was shared with Hough’s 4.6 million followers and received more than 100,000 likes. The post also received more than 90 comments from her fans.

“Such a great day! Loved taking your class @goop#ingoophealth day!!!” one follower exclaimed.

“THANK YOU soooo much for your beautiful positive energy,” another follower chimed in.

In her Instagram Stories, the Dancing with the Stars alum is shaking her booty even more. This time, she is at a wedding and wearing a dark green, plunging gown. In one clip, Hough is dancing to 90s R&B as she captions the video that she’s “forever dancing.”

The new America’s Got Talent host has said on multiple occasions that dancing has been therapeutic for her. The Inquisitr previously reported that Hough said that she dealt with anxiety and depression at a young age. She also said that she is working with a neurologist, Dr. Wendy Suzuki to discover the effects that dancing can have on the brain.

“[Dance] actually breaks the barrier so you get confidence within yourself, and it’s for nobody else but you,” Hough said at the time.

The Safe Haven actress also said that she dances every day as part of her morning routine as a way to “activate” her body.

E! News previously shared that fans of Paltrow’s lifestyle brand gathered on Saturday, May 18 for the annual health conscious event. The event reportedly featured activities to recharge the attendees’ bodies, including meditation and restorative workshops and classes. The summit also featured talks geared toward health-conscious living and, “harnessing your creative force, women’s health and holistic well-being, intimate relationships.” In addition to Hough, celebrity attendees included Olivia Wilde, Taraji P. Henson, Jessica Alba, Busy Philipps, Elizabeth Gilbert. Wilde reportedly discussed seeing women “evolve” in their craft and how it inspired the actress. Henson also reportedly spoke about her book, Around The Way Girl: A Memoir, and discussed her journey of moving to Los Angeles with her son with nothing but $700.

