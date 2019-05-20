Christina Milian Dons Cameo-Print Bikini On Instagram

Christina Milian appears to be feeling summer vibes already, as she posted a brand new bikini pic on Instagram today. The photo has already garnered over 17,000 likes in the past couple of hours. In the shot, Christina stood facing the camera, while placing her hands by her right hip. She wore a bandeau-style top, which fit her but was small. The bottoms were high cut and was in a matching pattern. Milian wore a red rose in her left ear while giving a sultry look for the cameras. Her makeup was also notable, as she wore metallic pink eye makeup that really popped.

But that’s not all for today, as previously, Milian shared a photo of herself wearing a curve-hugging dress. She was spotted leaning against a rock formation at the beach, rocking a yellow dress with a halter-style top. It had horizontal stripes in different shades of yellow and also black. Her hair was down in curls, as she smiled widely for the shot.

Milian also shared some fun snaps from the Electric Daisy Carnival yesterday. It showed her posing at the base of a giant mural in an all-silver outfit. The second and third Instagram photos in the series were taken later after it got dark. A close-up photo showed off more of Christina’s outfit, which also included black boots and a colorful bandana.

Previously, Christina opened up to Black Enterprise about her entrepreneurial pursuits and discussed her potential business moves. In particular, Milian also spoke about her target consumer for her Viva Diva wines.

“Our target consumers are the 21+ millennials who enjoy moscato. Moscato is an easy, fruity drink so it tends to be a favorite for 21+ millennials as well as an older generation. We did a lot of celebrity events at the beginning. That was great. People like Snoop Dog had our wine, and many others.”

She also opened up about some of the difficulties she’s faced.

“We have owned the brand for two years and have found that because of the saturation in the moscato market in the U.S., bringing our brand international has been a great turning point. We have the brand going into 75 Sobeys stores.”

Loading...

Since the interview, Milian appears to have opted for taped interviews instead for the most part. But whatever the case, her 4.9 million followers seem to be loving all of the new updates. With summer around the corner, fans can also hope for more bikini pics to follow.