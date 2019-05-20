Scarlett Johansson Is Engaged To ‘SNL’ Star Colin Jost

A-lister Scarlett Johansson is heading down the aisle again, to marry Saturday Night Live co-head writer and Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost, Page Six reported Sunday, with confirmation from the actress’ publicist.

The two are engaged but have not yet set a wedding date, per the site. Page Six first reported two years ago that the couple was spotted kissing after a Saturday Night Live episode. That March 2017 episode was Johansson’s fifth time hosting the show and she joined the exclusive Five-Timers Club during the episode.

The 34-year-old Avengers co-star has been dating Jost since around the time of that SNL appearance. She previously had a pair of brief marriages, to actor Ryan Reynolds and French advertising executive Romain Dauriac, with whom she shares a daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac. The actress also dated Josh Hartnett for a time.

Jost, 36, has never been married. In addition to his SNL work, he wrote and starred in the 2015 Netflix film Staten Island Summer.

Last month, Uproxx writer Steven Hyden wrote a piece titled “Why Does Everyone (Still) Hate ‘SNJ’s Colin Jost?,” in which Hyden referred to Jost as “the most despised cast member that I can recall from more than 30 years of following SNL.”

“As for the people who already despise the show — seemingly everyone in my Twitter feed,” Hyden wrote. “Jost is nothing less than the epitome of white-male mediocrity, an empty vessel who is handsome (but not that handsome), smart enough (but not all that smart), and, well, passably funny (though only if you grade on a generous curve). He seems less like a comedian than a cardboard ’80s movie villain.”

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged https://t.co/od4kfUDYYf pic.twitter.com/3TSYFno9fg — billboard (@billboard) May 20, 2019

Michael Che, after that article, defended his partner and trashed Hyden on his Instagram page, per Deadline.

Despite certain plot developments that took place in Avengers: Endgame, Johannson is expected to star in a standalone Black Widow film, to be directed by Cate Shortland, although the movie has not yet shown up on Disney’s release date calendar. The actress is also expected to co-star with Adam Driver in director Noah Baumbach’s next film.

Johansson has been acting since 1996, with her first major role in The Horse Whisperer two years later. Her breakthrough performance as an adult was in Sofia Coppola’s 2003 drama Lost in Translation, while she also starred in a series of films with director Woody Allen, including Match Point and Scoop. The actress began playing Black Widow in 2010’s Iron Man 2 and has reprised the role in several Marvel Cinematic Universe movies since.