Robin Holzken Eats A Melon While Rocking A Bikini On Instagram

Robin Holzken shared a new bikini pic with her Instagram fans today, and it’s receiving thousands of likes. In the photo, Robin sat on the ground while eating a piece of melon. She wore a blue bikini with floral prints, along with multiple necklaces and earrings. The bikini bottoms had metallic hoop accents, while the top had a classic cut. The model’s makeup also popped in the image, as she wore metallic pink eyeliner for the shot.

That’s hardly the only bikini pic either, as Robin posted another one two days ago. The ensemble she wore was all white, with a top with sleeves and high cut bottoms. She posed outdoors, barefoot and standing next to a truck. It was an interesting photo because of the setting, since bikini pics are usually taken at the beach.

And four days ago, Holzken shared another photo where she appeared to wear the same hot pink eyeliner. In the Instagram update, Robin crouched down at the net at a tennis court. She wore a floral bikini, though most of her body was covered by the net. Her face, on the other hand, was easily visible, as she propped her chin on the net. She parted her lips slightly, wearing pink lipstick along with a straw hat.

And the summery vibes are nothing new, as Robin had also been sharing tons of photos of her work with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition this year. In one of the popular Instagram photos from the shoot, Robin was spotted going somewhat topless in a revealing one-piece.

Speaking of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, it was a big deal when it launched. There was a two-day event to celebrate it, and the models were also in attendance.

But before her work with SI, the model was first spotted by someone from Victoria’s Secret, detailed an interview by Elite Model Management.

Loading...