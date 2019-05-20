Leonardo DiCaprio’s Ex Toni Garrn Goes Topless In Latest Instagram Snapshot

German model Toni Garrn, famous for dating Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio from 2013 to 2014, was recently spotted at the Cannes Film Festival 2019. And as she relaxed after attending the star-studded event and its after parties, she took to her Instagram and stunned her fans with a topless picture.

In the snap, the 26-year-old model could be seen wearing a pair of pajamas and no top, while she censored her breasts with the help of her arms that she folded atop her chest. Although she didn’t expose her assets so as not to violate Instagram’s policy on nudity, she flashed major sideboob to titillate her legions of followers.

Standing in her hotel room, Toni posed with Ukrainian model Alina Baikova, who donned a pair of pink panties and a hoodie. As Alina slightly bent her body to pose for the picture, she put her pert derriere on full display.

Within a few hours of having been posted, the naughty snap garnered more than 24,000 likes and close to 200 comments wherein fans drooled over the generous display of skin.

“Man, I wish I was there with you two,” one of her fans posted a flirtatious comment. “This pic is killing me, in a good way,” wrote another one. Other fans posted various complimentary comments on the picture to praise both the models.

Prior to posting the said snap, Toni treated her fans to up-close and full-length images of herself from her appearance at the festival. The model looked nothing short of gorgeous at the event as she wore a red and purple dress from Ralph and Russo that came with pleated detail and a thigh-high leg slit. The one-shoulder design of her ensemble also allowed her to flaunt her enviable cleavage.

In terms of her beauty looks, Toni opted for a soft pink lipstick and pink blusher to accentuate her cheeks. She straightened her blonde tresses and let them down to keep it neat and elegant. As for her accessories, she opted for some gorgeous, silver drop earrings and a few rings but decided not to go for a necklace so as not to take away the attention from her gorgeous outfit. The pictures were favorited more than 18,000 times and amassed 125 comments as of this writing.

According to an article by The Daily Mail, Toni almost had an awkward run-in on the red carpet as Leonardo DiCaprio’s current flame Camila Morrone also attended The Best Years of A Life premiere at the festival. Per the article, Camila, 21, has been going out with the actor since late last year.