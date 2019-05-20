‘Game Of Thrones’ Series Finale Therapy Available For Sad Fans

Therapists are standing by to help fans cope with the HBO series coming to an end.

Tonight is a dark and dreary night that many super fans of HBO hit Game of Thrones are not ready for. After eight long years, the series is coming to an end.

An online local service marketplace called Bark, however, is banking on a lot of sad and lonely Game of Thrones fans needing someone to talk to after the finale airs. In fact, the marketplace is offering the opportunity to hire a grief counselor to assist fans in how to move on after the series comes to an end.

“The professionals will help them digest their feelings and interpretation of the show, which could range from anger and confusion to sadness and grief,” a description of the therapy service reads.

According to some of Bark’s therapists, it is common for fans to become so attached to a TV show or a movie that they find themselves having a hard time moving on when the series comes to an end.

“We watch them to escape our daily lives and immerse ourselves into the ‘unknown.’ This is the very reason why we sometimes become addicted to watching them, the stories they tell become part of our identity,” Lynette, a counselor from Bark, said in a statement.

Through the therapy service, fans of Games of Thrones have the option of booking 30- or 60-minute therapy sessions.

Prices range from $25 to $51 depending on what type of session is booked. Fans can book face-to-face, group, or online sessions. The real goal behind the therapy the service is offering is to make sure super fans of the HBO series are able to move on after something they’ve been so immersed in concludes.

According to CNN, fans can use the counselor search on the website to find someone who can help with emotional triggers to specific scenes from Season 8 of Games of Thrones as well.

Several fans of the series have already taken to Twitter to joke about how they would need therapy after the series concludes. One user jested that therapy would only be necessary if Jon Snow dies.

With such a massive fan base, it didn’t take long before many took to social media to share their thoughts on series finale therapy. Some Twitter users felt it was “not normal” for people to become so upset that they needed to see a therapist.

Other fans took to Twitter to insist the only real way around not feeling empty was to avoid becoming too invested in any individual character.

For especially sad Game of Thrones fans, there are no limits to the number of sessions that can be scheduled through the service.