Jameela Jamil Says That She Doesn’t ‘Dislike’ The Kardashians Despite Her Previous Criticism Of The Family

Jameela Jamil once said that the Kardashians are 'double agents for the patriarchy.'

Actress Jameela Jamil is known for her role on the popular series, The Good Place. The actress certainly has a reputation for speaking boldly and doesn’t seem to hesitate to publicly share how she really feels about controversial issues or pop culture figures. In the past, she’s certainly had a lot to say about the Kardashians and has made it perfectly clear that she’s not the family’s biggest fan of the family. Jamil has flung some pretty harsh insults the Kardashians’ way through the years, despite the fact that none of the family members have ever publicly attacked her. The intense nature of Jamil’s criticisms would lead one to believe that she loathes the whole bunch. Nevertheless, the actress recently claimed that this is simply not the case, according to Cosmopolitan.

The basis of most of Jamil’s slams upon the Kardashians is focused on their online advertisements. Every member of the Kardashian-Jenner family boasts a hefty following on their social media profiles, particularly their Instagram pages. As a result, they are often contacted by major brands to do promotional product posts. Typically, this involves advertising a product or service in a post and sometimes on their Instagram story. One of the brands Kim Kardashian has collaborated with in the past is Flat Tummy Co. This is essentially a weight loss company that offers products like shakes and teas to help shed the pounds.

In one post from 2018, Kardashian shared a photo of herself eating one of Flat Tummy’s appetite suppressant lollipops. She offered a discount to those interested in trying the product and gushed about how good the candy is. Jamil was not impressed and slammed the model on social media for being a bad example for her impressionable audience.

“No. You’re terrible and a toxic influence on young girls. I admire their mother’s branding capabilities, she is an exploitative but innovative genius, however this family makes me feel actual despair over what women are reduced to.”

On another occasion, Jamil attacked the entire Kardashian family while speaking on the Change the World podcast. She insisted that no one should be looking up to the members of the famous family as positive role models and even called them “double agents for the patriarchy.”

Earlier this week, the actress was asked by Us Weekly if she truly hates the Kardashians as much as she seems to.

“I don’t dislike them. I just want them to stop selling powder from the internet to make people thinner because it doesn’t,” she responded.