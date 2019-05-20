American Model Meredith Mickelson Sizzles In A Revealing Gold Dress To Attend The Chopard Party In Cannes

The Cannes Film Festival and its associated parties are all about glitz, glamour and daring outfits. Like other models and actresses who tried their best to make a style statement at the event, American model Meredith Mickelson decided stun everyone with her look and attire as she headed out to attend the star-studded Chopard party.

Dressed to the nines and totally killing it, the model donned a stunning gold dress with a plunging neckline through which she put her bare chest and a glimpse of her perky breasts on full display.

Not only that, but the thigh-high slit of her skirt allowed Meredith to flaunt her smooth and well-toned legs — a move that drove her 1.8 million fans crazy.

In terms of her makeover, the model opted for a rose-pink shade of lipstick, some bronze blusher to carefully contour her face, and lots of mascara to accentuate her eyelashes. She wore her blonde tresses in a sleek bun that gave her a very different and elegant look. As for accessories, Meredith kept it simple by opting for large gold hoop earrings.

To provide a detailed view of her look, Meredith posted not one, not two but six pictures from the event. For each picture, the model struck a different pose to show off her stunning dress as well as her enviable figure.

As of this writing, the snap accrued more than 37,500 likes and close to 300 comments where fans could be seen showering the model with endless compliments. The second, full-length image from the red carpet garnered an additional 31,000 likes and 200-plus comments which shows that fans totally loved Meredith’s look for the evening.

Commenting on the model’s beautiful dress and figure, one fan wrote that Meredith is so gorgeous that the look is almost unreal while another one said that she is the “sexiest woman alive.” Another fan commented that he observed the dresses of all the actresses and models at the Cannes Festival and its associated parties and opined that he found Meredith to be one of the very few celebrities who stole the show with their sense of style.

Meredith Mickelson is not only popular on Instagram but she knows a thing or two about the modeling industry. For those who don’t know, the model was featured on the cover of Vogue magazine twice. And not only that, but she has also worked for fashion campaigns of big brands like Calvin Klein and Maybelline, to a name a few.