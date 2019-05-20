Warner Brothers Content At Risk Of Leaving Netflix

Big titles such as 'Friends' may be pulled from Netflix soon.

Like many others, Warner Brothers (WB) is working on starting their own streaming service that will rival the likes of Netflix and Hulu. Unfortunately, this means much of the WB-owned and sponsored series are now in jeopardy of being pulled permanently from the Netflix streaming library.

Warner Brothers parent company, AT&T, has already released a public statement earlier this week confirming they will soon begin the process of pulling their content from various streaming sites, Dallas News reports. With the company having clear plans to reclaim their titles, many of the shows that have been in the Netflix library for years may be disappearing soon.

Fortunately for Netflix subscribers, Warner Brothers cannot just pull all of their content from the library as they do not have a blanket contract. The company must first work out the licensing deals hooked to various titles. For example, some shows have newer contracts than others and aren’t due to expire soon.

According to What’s on Netflix, one of the largest and most popular titles at risk of removal is Friends. After being a part of the streaming giant’s library for many years, it’s expected to be removed by January 2020. This is unless the two companies push forward with a potential multi-year agreement that would allow both Netflix and the new Warner Brothers service to stream the title simultaneously.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that this would require Netflix to pay between $70 and $80 million just to share the streaming rights with another service.

Warner parent AT&T to pulls "Friends" from Netflix, "Seinfeld" from Hulu as it readies its own streaming service https://t.co/9ezyiqSZGV — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) May 14, 2019

Friends is far from the only title at risk for removal. Technically anything that bears the Warner Brothers name is up for grabs. Per What’s On Netflix, here is a list of shows that could potentially be removed:

Jane the Virgin

Reign

Riverdale

Roswell, New Mexico

Supergirl

Supernatural

The 100

The Flash

The Originals

The Vampire Diaries

All American

Arrow

Beauty and the Beast

Black Lightning

Charmed

Charmed (Reboot)

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

All the Warner Brothers series potentially leaving Netflix soon https://t.co/chdS5sN3NS — Flixwatcher Podcast (@FlixwatcherPod) May 15, 2019

Other shows under the Warner Brothers umbrella that could be at risk include:

Adam Ruins Everything

The Carbonaro Effect

Impractical Joker

Gotham(Fox)

Person of Interest(CBS)

Shameless(Showtime)

The L Word

The West Wing

As The Inquisitr previously reported earlier this week, the contract between The CW and Netflix is coming to an end.

Under the contract, the streaming giant picked up all new content from The CW roughly a week after it aired the season finale. While The CW content can still land in Netflix, the network wants to shop around individually for streaming rights. So, Netflix will have to bid on shows individually.