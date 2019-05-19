Canadian Model Janice Joostema Goes Nude, Posts Bathtub Snap To Tease Her Fans

Canadian model and social media sensation Janice Joostema is no stranger to posting her semi-nude and skin-baring pictures on Instagram all the time. Knowing that her fans can never get enough of her, the beautiful model recently took to her page and sent a wave of excitement through her whopping 1.3 million fans by posting a fresh sultry snap– one which set pulses immediately racing.

In the pic, the 24-year-old stunner could be seen naked while sitting in a bathtub where she not only seemed to be enjoying her bath, but she also treated herself to a glass of champagne as she posed for the camera.

The picture was intelligently captured as her private parts were censored by the surfactant foam of the bubble bath. She, however, showed off enough to leave her fans’ jaws dropped.

In terms of her aesthetics, Janice opted for minimal makeup, comprised of some nude lipstick that accentuated her plump lips. She also opted for a lot of mascara on her eyelashes to pull off a sexy yet glamorous look. She wore her brunette-colored tresses into a bun and accessorized with pearl stud earrings.

As of this writing, the image accumulated more than 28,000 likes and 350-plus comments where fans praised her for her beautiful body and mesmerizing facial features.

Commenting on the picture, one fan wrote that Janice is simply gorgeous and there is not even a single picture where she has ever failed to impress. Another fan wrote that Janice is incredibly gorgeous and it’s a surprise as to why she has not made it to the mainstream modeling arena yet.

Prior to posting the said snap, Janice shared a beautiful image of herself to show off her slender figure, amazing facial features and elegant sense of style. In the pic, the model could be seen wearing a classic white dress that accentuated her perky breasts and allowed her to show off a glimpse of her cleavage.

She let her hair down, wore very little makeup, and struck a side pose. Per the geotag, the snap was captured in London, while she informed her fans in the caption that the trip was sponsored by the fashion brand Revolve as part of their “Revolve Around the World” event.

As The Inquisitr earlier reported, the brand frequently arranges getaway trips and events throughout the year for Instagram influencers, models, bloggers, and vloggers. Other famous models who have been sponsored by the brand include Victoria’s Secret angels Romee Strijd and Elsa Hosk, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, and Australian Instagram model Natasha Oakley, who were invited by the brand to visit different countries.