American Fitness Model Jen Selter Flaunts Full, World-Famous Derriere In Skintight Yoga Pants

Jen Selter may be making headlines for her high profile and for her amazing workout regimen, but she’s also known for stirring up a bit of action on Instagram with her provocative snapshots. The brunette bombshell has managed to cultivate an impressive following of 12.7 million individual Instagram users and counting, a number which rarely stays static. Now, in her most recent share, Jen is setting hearts aflutter and imaginations aflame while also managing to do a little promotion, as well.

In this particular image, Jen can be seen taking a bit of a preliminary stretch against a slatted wooden wall on an urban rooftop. Wearing a sports bra and skintight yoga pants, the fitness guru leaves very little to the imagination. The pose draws a great deal of attention to Jen’s pert posterior, her world-famous derriere captured in great detail by the camera lens. The clingy fabric of the yoga pants also helps to showcase Jen’s sculpted thighs and long, slender legs.

Sporting a subtle middle part which allows her signature chestnut-colored tresses to flow in silken waves about her neck, shoulders, and back, Jen also boasts a refined and elegant makeup look. A bit of foundation and a touch of blush work in tandem to accentuate her already fair complexion, and her lips are painted a pretty pink shade.

In the caption attached to the candid capture, Jen Selter gives a shoutout to her promotional partners at Powerade, plugging their upcoming festival — where she will be in attendance, training one and all. Perhaps due to the upbeat and enthusiastic tone of her message, her followers swarmed over this latest share, lavishing over 60,000 likes and 450-plus comments on it in response.

“Gorgeous babe have a great time in mexico,” one admirer gushed, adding a heart-eyed emoji and a solid heart emoji to their comment.

“You’ve given me so many heart attacks. I have to block you as a health concern,” a second supporter admitted, hopefully in jest.

“Such a beautiful inspiration you are Jen such a hard working women [sic] keep killing it sweetheart,” a third fan remarked, capping off their message with a trio of very romantic emoji.

Wherever she finds herself, success seems to follow. Besides attending the festival, Jen also took an entrepreneurial turn recently when she launched her own brand of protein bar, per The Inquisitr. Titled simply the Jensta Bar, this new product offering seeks to tie the fitness guru’s Instagram influence to a more traditional business model.