The Internet Thinks Trump Sounds Like A Jealous Lover After Blasting Fox News For Interviewing Pete Buttigieg

The internet decided that Donald Trump sounded like a jealous lover on Sunday when he blasted favorite network Fox News for devoting airtime to Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg.

Trump took aim at the conservative cable news network on Sunday afternoon, part of a busy day of golf and tweeting that included threats against Iran and promoting his own upcoming appearance on Fox News. Trump seemed quite perturbed that the South Bend, Indiana, mayor was featured by Chris Wallace in a key Sunday-morning timeslot.

As Trump reasoned in his tweet, Fox was moving to the “wrong side” by even giving coverage to the Democratic candidate and wasn’t showing enough loyalty to him, insinuating that the network’s high ratings (which date back decades) were his own doing.

“Hard to believe that [Fox News] is wasting airtime on Mayor Pete, as Chris Wallace likes to call him. Fox is moving more and more to the losing (wrong) side in covering the Dems,” Trump tweeted. “They got dumped from the Democrats boring debates, and they just want in. They forgot the people who got them there.”

The reaction from the internet was swift. It wasn’t enough that Fox News covers Trump in an almost-entirely positive light or that the network was even caught coordinating to kill stories that would have hurt his presidency in 2016, apparently Trump didn’t want the network to even mention others beyond him.

As many on Twitter pointed out, Trump sounded exactly like a jealous lover angry that their partner was chatting with someone else.

Huh. This is kind of different. Seeing Trump playing the part of the jealous boyfriend to Fox "News." https://t.co/y9FTn4dO9H — Alexander Vornoff (@DrAVornoff) May 19, 2019

trump is the jealous boyfriend getting mad because his significant other is talking to someone else are their ANY mental shortcomings you DON'T possess? — FM (@frankmonah) May 19, 2019

Fox News has been offering the spotlight to Democrats more in the wake of an expose from The New Yorker that found the network had its hand on the Stormy Daniels story before anyone else before the 2016 presidential election but chose to kill it. The expose led the Democratic National Committee to boot the network from hosting debates for the Democratic primary.

The network since then has offered some major opportunities to Democrats, including a town hall for candidate Bernie Sanders in which he got the crowd to cheer for the idea of universal healthcare. Sunday was Buttigieg’s turn, as he was interviewed by Wallace.

Trump blasts Fox News for hosting Pete Buttigieg town hall https://t.co/d3lon3kZ3d pic.twitter.com/YdgcjG0shI — New York Post (@nypost) May 19, 2019

This is not the first time that Donald Trump has taken aim at Pete Buttigieg, even though the South Bend mayor remains behind frontrunners Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren. Trump debuted the nickname “Alfred E. Neuman” in an apparent mocker of Buttigieg’s appearance, using the name again in Sunday’s tweet complaining about Fox News coverage.