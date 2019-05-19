President Trump Hits The Golf Course For The 190th Time Since Entering Office

Like many of his predecessors, Donald Trump is no stranger to the golf course.

Whether you’re a supporter of President Donald Trump or not, there is really no denying that being the president of the United States is likely a pretty stressful position. There is certainly a lot of pressure involved, with the future and safety of so many resting partially on his shoulders. Not to mention the fact that he is scrutinized by the rest of the world on an every day basis. Nevertheless, President Trump knows how to relieve stress. The president frequently heads off to the golf course to play a few rounds and enjoy some relaxation. For anyone wondering just how many games of golf Trump has played during his two years and 119 day presidency, The Golf News Net has taken the liberty of finding out this information.

On Sunday, the president headed to Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C. in northern Virginia for what was reportedly his 190th visit to any golf course while president. Trump became the 45th president of the United States on January 20, 2017. He finished of the year 2017 with 91 golf course visits. During his second year of presidency, he cut back a little, playing only 76 times. Trump personally owns 17 different golf clubs. The majority of the golf games he’s played while president have been at one of his clubs, with the only exception being in November of 2017. On this particular instance, he enjoyed a round in Japan with Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe and Japanese star pro Hideki Matsuyama.

JUST IN: US Golf Association investigates after golf scores "erroneously" recorded for Trump https://t.co/VoFi5OadZW pic.twitter.com/TSwoKKXzSy — The Hill (@thehill) May 18, 2019

While these numbers may seem high, he’s certainly not the first president to find his stress relief on the golf course. In fact, President Obama played 333 rounds of golf while he was president.

There was a bit of controversy surrounding Trump’s golfing earlier this week due to one of his scores that was posted on the United States Golf Association’s website, according to CNN. It appeared that the president shot a round of 68, a very impressive score. However, USGA spokeswoman Janeen Driscoll later issued a public statement explaining that the score was invalid.