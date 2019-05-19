Eriana Blanco’s String Bikini Cleavage Couldn’t Get More Close Up In This Video

When it comes to flaunting curves on Instagram, Eriana Blanco is a pro. This Florida-based sensation has over 2.2 million followers awaiting her updates – today appears to have brought them one.

On May 19, Eriana posted a video. The footage shows her wearing a tiny string bikini in bright oranges. The video starts with Blanco shot from the waist up as she sips a beverage. It doesn’t waste much time before switching to a racier angle, though. Within seconds, the camera has moved to a full-frontal position. The result is sending out some major cleavage. Chopping and changing throughout, the video also sees Eriana filmed standing on a balcony, sitting by plants, and giving her fans a close-up of her Bang Energy drink. This curvy brunette might have opted for varied angles, but she hasn’t scrimped on the camera’s zoom feature – it couldn’t get more close up.

With that neon bikini, fierce tan, and sexy silhouette, Eriana is likely ticking a lot of boxes for her fans today. Their comments suggest the video to have been well-received.

“Such a babe,” one fan wrote.

“What a beauty. Still amazed every time,” came from another.

While today’s video mostly showcases Eriana’s eye-popping cleavage and enviable frame, it doesn’t come without a promotional aspect. Eriana has mentioned her Bang Energy beverage in her caption, alongside dedicating most of the video to it. Whether sipping from the can or holding it to the camera, Eriana seems determined – today is all about Bang Energy.

Given that Blanco has downed the can with closed eyes before taking to her balcony to hold it, she does seem immensely dedicated. Instagram models may have a somewhat negative reputation for promoting products, but this model seems to be genuinely into her merch. Bang Energy is mentioned in Blanco’s bio – in fact, it forms the first two words. She is, as the bio states, of an “Elite” status with Bang Energy.

Elsewhere, Blanco shows some love for Fashion Nova. This one has become a bit of a no-brainer on Instagram – countless models now collaborate with the affordable fashion label. By and large, their looks are on-trend and stylish. Eriana’s are both. While Eriana’s feed mostly leans towards swimwear, she will don the odd dress. Today’s bikini comes courtesy of Fashion Nova, per Eriana’s caption. Clearly, this apparel empire knows how to pick its collaborators. Flying the flag for good looks, sensual vibes, and a killer body, Eriana seems perfectly matched.

Today’s video had racked up over 25,000 views within four hours of being posted. Fans wishing to keep up with Eriana should follow her Instagram.