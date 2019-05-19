Viki Odintcova’s Latest Pic Sends A Wave Of Excitement Through Her 4.8 Million Followers

Russian model Viki Odintcova is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves on Instagram. And since she knows that fans are always eagerly waiting for her to post more racy pictures, she never disappoints them and treats them to different snaps every week.

Per routine, the model recently took to her page and titillated her 4.8 million ardent admirers by posting a new swimsuit snapshot wherein she could be seen donning a very low-cut orange bathing suit that allowed her to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage.

The model teamed her risqué swimsuit with an animal-print hat as she sat on a bamboo chair and smiled at the camera. She decided to keep it simple by ditching jewelry, and as for her beauty looks, the stunner opted for minimal makeup comprised of soft-pink lipstick and some brown eyeshadow that made her look nothing short of gorgeous.

She wrote a long caption along with the picture, where she invited her fans to post questions which she promised to answer.

The offer made her fans very excited, and as a result, people started bombarding the hot model with countless questions. While most of the questions were written in Russian, there were some very interesting questions in English too where fans asked about the model’s relationship status and whether she would be interested in dating someone from outside of Russia.

Within six hours of having been posted, the picture amassed more than 81,000 likes and 720 comments with fans not only praising the model but also continuing to ask questions after questions. The model tried to answer a few questions, but as people kept posting more, she could naturally not entertain all of them. While most fans understood, some got upset and angry and called the model out for making false claims just for gaining traction.

Even though there were a few vile comments, Viki’s ardent admirers supported her and bashed the haters, which shows that Viki’s fans really love her and can’t tolerate negative comments about her. There were also a lot of questions about the type of guys that Viki prefers to date but she didn’t answer all of them. That’s because she has already talked about it in an interview with Shot Connect, where she confessed that she is a romantic person and revealed the following information about her likes and dislikes.