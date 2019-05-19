Sophie Turner Explains Why Thinks Everyone Should Have A Therapist

The love Joe Jonas showed her and frequently seeing a therapist helped actress Sophie Turner get through some of the darkest times of her life.

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner is a mega star. The 23-year-old is best known for her role as Sansa Stark on the hit series that will be coming to an end on Sunday. She is currently happily living out her life, enjoying stardom and being the new bride of Joe Jonas. Both on and off screen Turner exudes confidence. However, she’s not always been this way. When her career was first taking off she struggled with mental illness and a lack of body confidence. Because of her career she had no choice but to appear in front of cameras on an everyday basis. As a result, she had to deal with some pretty harsh criticism. As her depression steadily worsened, she turned to therapy when she was 19-years-old, according to E! News.

Turner is now very candid about the mental struggles she endured when she was younger in hopes of helping others that may be going through the same thing. Luckily, she did have someone who was really there for her during her lowest point who encouraged her to get help. She explained that her now-husband Joe Jonas essentially saved her life by telling her that things had to change. That was when she knew it was time to get professional help in the form of therapy. She’s now very grateful she did and believes that everyone should have a therapist they can consult with. Had it not been for Jonas’ words, she might not have ever gotten that help.

“He was, like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself’. That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way.”

At the time, Turner had an eating disorder and lost so much weight that her menstrual cycle had stopped. Now that she is a healthy adult, she is able to look back about the challenges she experienced and better understand what exactly led to them. She now wishes she hadn’t had to grow up in front of cameras.