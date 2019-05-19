‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Finale: A Forgotten Prophecy May Reveal Daenerys Targaryen’s Fate In Episode 6

Could something that Quaithe said in Season 2 come back to haunt Daenerys in the Season 8 finale?

With mere hours left until the final episode ever of HBO’s Game of Thrones airs, fans are still scrambling to find out more details about what will happen. As a result of this, a forgotten prophecy that was given to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) while she was in Meereen may hold the clue regarding the potential death of this character in the Season 8 finale.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 5, titled “The Bells,” of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Now that Queen Daenerys has descended into madness in the final episodes of Game of Thrones, fans are suspecting that the long-time theory of the Prince That Was Promised having to kill someone dear to them might be about to unfold in the last episode. And if followers of this theory are correct, the likely scenario is that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) might be the one to do this in the Season 6 finale.

However, as Inverse points out, this might have been prophesied as far back as Season 2 of Game of Thrones by a character called Quaithe (Laura Pradelska).

This character only appeared a handful of times in the TV series. However, in the A Song of Ice and Fire book series on which HBO’s Game of Thrones is based, the character plays a somewhat larger role. Regardless, in the TV series, Quaithe offered up the following prophecy to Daenerys when she was in Meereen.

“No. Hear me, Daenerys Targaryen. The glass candles are burning. Soon comes the pale mare, and after her the others. Kraken and dark flame, lion and Griffin, the sun’s son and the mummer’s dragon. Trust none of them. Remember the Undying. Beware the perfumed seneschal.”

HBO

At the time, this prophecy didn’t’ mean much to fans of the TV series. However, considering Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) just rode off on a white horse, this prophecy deserves another look over. The white mare might be an obvious point towards Arya and the beast she found in Episode 5 of Game of Thrones Season 8. However, there are other indicators that could also be interpreted as the Season 8 finale rapidly approaches.

According to Inverse, the glass candles indicate the “return of magic to the world thanks to the birth of Dany’s dragons.” The Kraken likely refers to House Greyjoy. While Euron (Pilou Asbæk) died in Episode 5 of Game of Thrones, Yara (Gemma Whelan) is still alive and could, potentially, make an appearance in the Season 6 finale. However, it could also merely mean that Euron was a part of the people gathered around the end time for Daenerys.

The reference to the lion likely means House Lannister. And, with Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) as Daenerys’ Hand, this could also be significant, especially considering he has been involved with some treasonous conversations with Lord Varys (Conleth Hill). As well as the lion, there is mention of the “perfumed seneschal,” which could also refer to Varys at this point in Game of Thrones, who has been referenced as wearing perfume, according to Inverse. In addition to this, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Varys has not only been speaking about treason, but there is a good indication that he was trying to poison Daenerys before his death. So, he has likely been instrumental in her madness, and ultimate downfall, seen in Episode 5 of Game of Thrones Season 8.

Also, any mention of a dragon could refer to Jon Snow at this point considering Jon is now known to be the true heir to the iron throne thanks to his Targaryen heritage.

However, as per usual with any Game of Thrones theory or prophecy, viewers will just have to tune into the next episode to find out more.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 6, the series finale, on Sunday, May 19, at 9 p.m. ET.