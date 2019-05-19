Watch Milwaukee Bucks Vs. Toronto Raptors Live Stream: Game Three, NBA Eastern Finals, Start Time, Preview

The Toronto Raptors must hold home court to avoid collapsing to an insurmountable 3-0 deficit to the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Eastern Conference final.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors third game of their NBA Eastern Conference final series, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The matchup north of the border gets underway at 7 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at the 19,800-seat Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Sunday, May 19.

That start time is 4 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time, 6 p.m. Central. In the United Kingdom, tipoff time for the Bucks-Raptors semifinal series Game Three will be midnight, British Summer Time, on Sunday night.

“Game Three is going to be way tougher than Game One and Game Two. We’re playing at their home now, but I think we’re going to be prepared,” Milwaukee’s probable NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who poured in 30 for the winners on Friday night, told the NBA website. “If we do our job defensively, move the ball offensively and just do our job, generally we’re going to be fine.”

Though they are playing on the Raptors’ home court, Milwaukee comes into the game as the only undefeated road team in the playoffs, winning all four away games they have played so far, according to NBA website stats. Toronto will need a much more balanced scoring attack, without simply relying on Leonard, to have a chance of snapping that streak on Sunday.

No NBA team has ever recovered from a 3-0 deficit to win a seven-game series in the playoffs.

