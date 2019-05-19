Kendall Jenner Pops Out Of Victoria’s Secret Bra In Unexpected Instagram Update

Kendall Jenner’s Instagram is known for being unexpected. The supermodel doesn’t update with any predictable frequency – if anything, the sporadic nature of Kendall’s posts add to her appeal. The 23-year-old has sent her fans an update today. It likely isn’t one that they saw coming.

Kendall’s May 19 photo is an old one, per the caption. It shows Kendall during her 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show appearance. Following her 2017 absence from the lingerie giant’s runway, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star returned with full force last year. While Kendall’s November 2018 appearance saw her don multiple outfits, today’s picture only shows one. It sees the brunette in a check plaid bra and matching skirt. Both are flaunting her sensational body. While the cupped bra is cleavage-flaunting, the skirt comes with a vertical waist parting. With her trademark brown locks and signature stare, Kendall is smoldering.

Fan responses were quick to follow Kendall’s update. @velvetcoke left their thoughts in a comment.

“most fire look on the runway”

Another left similarly positive words, per their comment.

“Angel of my dream”

As the highest-paid supermodel in the world, per Forbes, Kendall is now a bonafide icon. Her status as a Kardashian-Jenner also places her as a major Hollywood face. With countless Vogue covers to her name and a career that seems to be exploding, Kendall is the industry’s leading “it” girl.

View this post on Instagram throwback A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 19, 2019 at 9:20am PDT

Kendall now fronts some of the world’s biggest brands. Her active lifestyle and fit physique are seen via her Adidas ads. Her glamorous edge has landed her a contract with Tiffany & Co. Kendall has also partnered up with Calvin Klein, Proactiv, and oral care brand, Moon.

Of course, Kendall’s high-profile appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians continue. Alongside her younger sister Kylie, Kendall stars in the hit E! show with Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian. While Kendall takes up relatively little air time compared to her sisters, she remains a core member of the cast. On-screen of off though, Kendall makes headlines. Her edgy street style has earned her endless fan accounts and Pinterest style boards. Her relationship with NBA player Ben Simmons might feel low-key, but it’s a hot topic.

Earlier this month, Kendall turned heads during her glittering 2019 Met Gala appearance. Donning fiery oranges and flamboyant feathers, Kendall graced the event’s red carpet in custom-made Versace that twinned with Kylie’s purples.

Given that the 2019 Victoria’s Secret Show isn’t until the fall, today’s picture comes a little out of the blue. It was, however, immensely popular. Kendall’s snap had racked up over 2.7 million likes within five hours of being posted. Kendall has 110 million Instagram followers.