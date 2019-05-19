WWE Rumors: Spoiler On Who Will Win The Briefcase Tonight At ‘Money In The Bank’

It seems about time for him to rise up from his previous run in WWE.

There has already been one big change to tonight’s Men’s Ladder Match at the 2019 Money In The Bank. WWE will present their annual pay-per-view where future world title opportunities are on the line, and any of the male superstars have a chance at climbing the ladder in their match. Rumors are swirling and there is a big spoiler going around about who may possibly walk out with the briefcase on Sunday night.

Last week, Braun Strowman was taken out of the Men’s Ladder Match and replaced by Sami Zayn as reported by The Inquisitr. Apparently, there is nothing wrong with Strowman, but this is all part of the storyline that WWE has in place and everything that has taken place was meant to happen.

Strowman was one of the favorites to grab the briefcase and win the match, but that is obviously not going to happen. Any of the talented superstars in the match could walk out with the title opportunity, but it appears as if plans are already in place for who WWE wants the winner to be.

Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Wrestling Inc., is reporting that Drew McIntyre was the planned winner of the match at one point. That has been confirmed by sources, but it is not known if that is still what WWE has planned for tonight at Money In The Bank.

McIntyre is certainly not a bad choice as the winner of the match as he has truly proven himself since returning to WWE a couple of years ago. If he’s going to win the match, though, he’s going to have to do it over seven other very talented superstars.

McIntyre

Ricochet

Randy Orton

Finn Balor – WWE Intercontinental Champion

Ali

Andrade

Baron Corbin

Sami Zayn

With the replacement of Braun Strowman and WWE always wanting to keep the fans guessing as to what will happen, plans could have changed again. It’s not known if the plan is going to go ahead as previously scheduled with McIntyre capturing the briefcase and winning the match.

The winner of the match will win a future World Title shot which can be cashed in at any time they choose over the course of the next year.

The Money In The Bank pay-per-view is one of the more unpredictable of every year and is kind of up there with the Royal Rumble. There are a lot of big-time players in the Men’s Ladder Match on Sunday night, and while rumors may have Drew McIntyre winning, it wouldn’t be a shock to see someone else walk out with the briefcase.