American Swimsuit Model Anna Katharina Sizzles In A Yellow Bikini Top In Latest Instagram Video

Anna Katharina is well known among her legions of followers on Instagram for her stunning looks and incredible beach body. And in order to keep her fans engaged and interested in her social media life and modeling activities, she makes sure to post sultry snaps every week.

Following her routine, she shared a new racy video which was filmed for Bang Energy. In the video, she could be seen donning a skimpy yellow bikini top that allowed Anna to flaunt her enviable cleavage as well as a glimpse of her sideboob — a move that immediately raised the temperature of her page.

She paired the risque bikini top with matching thong-style bikini bottoms and wore a pair of white crochet shorts atop it. The camera focused on Anna’s amazing thighs, her enviable abs as well as her breasts as she flashed her gorgeous smile and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very sultry pose.

To ramp up the glam, Anna wore a full face of makeup, comprised of nude colors but she used artificial eyelashes and lots of mascara to accentuate her lovely eyes.

In the caption, the stunner informed her fans that the video was a throwback one and wrote that she can’t wait for summers so that she can go to the beach and don her skimpy bikinis to enjoy the weather.

Within five hours of having been posted, the sultry video accrued more than 17,000 views in addition to almost a hundred comments wherein fans and followers drooled over the model’s sexy figure.

Before sharing the video, Anna posted an image of herself wherein she was featured donning a barely-there bikini top which she paired with hot pants. The sexy ensemble allowed Anna to expose lots of skin — a move which did her nothing but favors as fans immediately fell in love with her beauty. Apart from her enviable curves, her well-toned abs could also be clearly seen in the picture. In terms of her beauty looks, she wore her hair into soft, romantic curls and applied minimal makeup to keep it simple and natural.

Per the caption, the bikini and shorts were from the online clothing brand, Fashion Nova. As of this writing, the picture amassed close to 40,000 likes and almost 700 comments which show that Anna has a lot of ardent admirers on the photo-sharing website who can’t seem to get enough of her sexiness and eagerly wait for her racy pics.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, although Anna predominately became famous because of her Instagram, she knows a thing or two about professional modeling as she was already featured in various publications, including Viva Glam, B-authentique, and TransWorld Motocross.