‘Sports Illustrated’ Finalist Erin Willerton Posts A New Eye-Popping Video On Instagram

British swimsuit model Erin Willerton has been on a sultry pic and posting spree these days. And following her ritual, the model took to Instagram on Sunday evening, May 18, to post a racy video which left almost nothing to the imagination of the viewers.

In the video, the 22-year-old stunner was featured donning a skimpy gray bikini while relaxing on the deck of a swimming pool and soaking up the sun. The risque ensemble allowed the model to expose an ample amount of cleavage as well as major sideboob — a move that instantly sent a wave of excitement through her fans.

And that’s not all, but Erin also exposed her slender thighs as well as her well-toned abs which left her fans and followers completely awe-inspired.

In terms of her aesthetics, Erin let her hair down, accessorized with large silver hoop earrings and completed her look with a pair of stylish shades. She wore minimal makeup to pull off a beachy look and ran her hand through her hair to pose for the video.

Per the geotag, the video was filmed in Miami, Florida, where the model recently went for the launch of Sports Illustrated swimsuit magazine’s 2019 edition. The event was particularly important for Erin because she was one of the six swimsuit search finalists to be featured in the latest issue.

Within two hours of having been posted, the video in question racked up more than 25,000 likes and fans, per usual, showered the hottie with various compliments.

Commenting on the video, one fan wrote that he can’t believe that Erin is real because is too gorgeous. Another one opined that Erin is “the definition of absolute perfection and beauty.” Yet another one commented that the model has the most phenomenal breasts on Instagram and that she is “sizzling hot.” One of her female fans suggested Erin to stop looking so gorgeous because she is “killing everyone with her sexiness.”

Other fans posted one-word compliments to describe Erin’s hotness and beauty, while some fans used emojis to convey their feelings for the hottie.

According to an article by Sports Illustrated, the British bombshell is not only beautiful but she has a hilarious personality. Speaking about her experience of being a swimsuit search finalist and how it impacted Erin’s life, she said that it changed her in many wonderful ways, not only externally in terms of the incredible opportunities but internally as well.