Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk Goes Fully Braless, Flaunts Plunging Cleavage

Victoria’s Secret likely picked Elsa Hosk for a reason. The lingerie model is currently one of the brand’s Angels – her most recent red carpet appearance is proving just how fitting the title is.

On May 19, The Daily Mail reported Elsa attending the Cannes Film Festival. While the annual event mostly hosts Hollywood actors, its red carpet has become a notorious model hotspot. Elsa arrived dressed to impress. The 30-year-old donned a Grecian gown in a semi-sheer duo of pastel whites and blues. The floor-length number oozed femininity and glam from every angle – it even came complete with a flowing train. Braving both a braless look and the dress’ plunging neckline, Hosk looked confident as she posed for snaps.

While many starlets find themselves out-done by their own outfits, something about Elsa’s look seemed to enhance her. This Swede comes with angelic blue eyes, blonde hair, and delicate features. Appropriate for the star-studded event as the dress was, it channeled a certain simplicity. The gown’s tailored waist came fitted with a simple banded belt. Elsa’s chest came void of chunky jewels. Bar drop earrings and a statement bracelet, the model’s accessories were unfussy. Her blonde hair was loose-curled, shoulder-length, and finished with a braided headpiece accentuating the Greek goddess feel.

Today’s red carpet appearance was also attended by models, Toni Garrn and Petra Nemcova. All wore white or pink shades as they geared up to watch A Hidden Life. Much like Elsa’s cleavage-flaunting look, Toni’s came low-cut. Petra opted for a slightly higher neckline, however her bustier-like upper came matched with a skirt featuring a thigh-high slit.

Elsa began modeling in her teens. She moved from her native Sweden to New York City to pursue her career. Suffice to say, it has proven stellar. As one of Victoria’s Secret’s biggest faces, Elsa is now a globally-recognized icon. Her social media following refects it – Elsa has 5.3 million Instagram followers.

Victoria’s Secret models have a way of gaining fame fast. Alessandra Ambrosio, Gisele Bundchen, Candice Swanepoel, and Lily Aldridge have all been propelled to stardom for walking the lingerie giant’s runway. For Elsa, however, there’s a hesitance to recognize her status as an icon. The model told Net-A-Porter her inner thoughts.

“In my head, I’m so not sexy at all. I’m goofy and totally normal. It’s a character that I get into. And then, in my real life…”

Looking the opposite of goofy today, Elsa’s glittering look is likely having fans pondering the above quote.