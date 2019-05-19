Kara Del Toro Drizzles Tanning Oil On Her Stomach In Tiny String Bikini

Kara Del Toro appears to be digging the beach life. The Maxim model’s latest Instagram update comes straight from golden sands, and fans are likely glad it’s in video format.

On May 19, Kara updated her Instagram. The video shows the Texan sensation lying on a beach with shrubbery and background trees. Thatched structures behind Del Toro suggest an exotic location, however no geo-tag has been provided. Kara is on her back. The camera has taken in this brunette’s sensational curves and rock-hard abs – the latter are particularly noticeable as Kara drizzles tanning oil onto her stomach.

Kara’s look of the day comes as a tiny black string bikini. It’s high-cut at the waist and low-cut at the chest. Cleavage-flaunting and halterneck, the upper proves somewhat eye-popping. The setting, however, does not feel overly provocative. Kara smiles as she reclines in her semi-shaded spot, but this girl has come prepared. Alongside wearing shades, Kara has made her tanning oil the video’s focal point. She’s even given the Bali Body product a mention in her caption.

The clip shows Kara using her right arm to pour the oil onto her midriff. She then uses her left hand to rub it in. The result is likely proving lucrative for Bali Body. For Kara’s fans, though, it’s all about the girl behind the brand.

One fan called Kara “body goals” in their comment.

Another seemed keen to join her.

“I’d like to offer my services as a suntan lotion application specialist,” they wrote.

When it comes to flaunting her curves, Kara is a heavyweight. This model has fronted magazines and brands – her portfolio includes modeling for apparel giant, Guess. Over on Kara’s Instagram, though, it’s more about her personal love of the beachy lifestyle. Snaps frequently show Kara basking on sands in exotic settings. They likewise suggest a free-spirited girl. While Kara’s peers often choose ritzy-looking pools with infinity waters, Kara opts for natural settings. Her updates feature woods, bamboo, and bicycles. Bikinis are right up there with them, though.

Likewise a trademark for Del Toro is a low-key approach to glam. This 27-year-old mostly steers clear of makeup. Today follows the trend. Kara’s highlighted hair doesn’t appear to have been subject to a hairstylist, and her mostly makeup-free look has kept things simple – a slick of lipstick seems to be it for today.

Today’s video has been proving a hit. It had been viewed over 11,000 times within one hour of being posted. Fans can keep up with Kara and her epic bikinis by following her on Instagram.